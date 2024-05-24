NINJIO AWARE
NINJIO AWARE Description
NINJIO AWARE is a security awareness training platform that delivers cybersecurity education through short video episodes and microlearning content. The platform produces monthly 3-4 minute training episodes based on recent real-world cyber attacks, created by professional writers, actors, and animators. Each episode includes a quiz to assess comprehension. The training content follows an attack vector-based approach and is delivered through a monthly cadence that includes the main episode, an infographic, a reminder comic, and a preview of the next month's topic. The platform offers NINJIO NANO, which provides 90-second alternative episodes designed for executives and on-the-go learning. NINJIO AWARE includes a Core 4 onboarding course for new employees. The platform allows each user to share training content with up to seven friends or family members at no additional cost. Content is designed to address various learning styles and focuses on practical, actionable lessons that can be applied to identify and avoid cyber threats. The training material is updated monthly to reflect current threat landscapes and emerging attack vectors. The platform aims to support learning retention through storytelling techniques and short-form content delivery.
