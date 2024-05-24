Haekka Microlearning Logo

Haekka Microlearning

Slack-native microlearning platform for continuous employee security training

Human Risk Commercial
Haekka Microlearning Description

Haekka Microlearning is a security awareness training platform that delivers training content directly within Slack. The platform provides a catalog of pre-built training content covering security awareness, HIPAA, privacy, GDPR, SaaS applications, PCI, and harassment topics designed for remote and cloud-based work environments. The platform includes a content editor that allows organizations to create custom training modules, import content from existing Learning Management Systems (LMS), or use the provided content library. Training can be assigned to individuals, groups, Slack workspaces, or channels through integration with HRIS, LMS, and IAM platforms. Haekka automates training assignment, reminders, and assessments. The system sends automated reminders to employees and notifications to managers about upcoming and overdue training. The platform provides reporting and analytics on training progress, completion rates, and engagement metrics, with data accessible through an API for integration with other systems. Training is delivered through interactive modules within Slack, with content formatted specifically for the platform. The system supports continuous training delivery and tracks employee data points for compliance and risk measurement purposes.

Haekka Microlearning FAQ

Common questions about Haekka Microlearning including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Haekka Microlearning is Slack-native microlearning platform for continuous employee security training developed by Haekka. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Security Awareness Training, Compliance, Security Culture.

