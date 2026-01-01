SoSafe Cybersecurity Awareness Training Logo

Security awareness training platform with phishing simulations and AI chatbot

SoSafe Cybersecurity Awareness Training is a security awareness platform designed to reduce human-related security risks through behavioral science-based training. The platform includes interactive cybersecurity training content, multi-channel phishing simulations, and an AI-powered chatbot named Sofie for instant security guidance. The platform uses gamification, microlearning, spaced repetition, and interactive storytelling to deliver training content. It features a personalization engine that tailors learning based on individual risk profiles. The Human Risk OS component provides behavioral insights, real-time risk detection, and targeted interventions. Phishing simulations enable users to identify suspicious communications across multiple channels and report them through a one-click reporting button. The platform tracks metrics including awareness scores, behavior scores, and culture scores to measure security posture. The system integrates with email platforms, identity providers, and collaboration tools. It includes managed service options for implementation and ongoing management. The platform supports multiple languages and provides compliance framework alignment capabilities. Organizations can track engagement metrics, phishing click rates, and active reporting behaviors. The platform generates a Human Security Index with key performance indicators and intervention suggestions based on risk assessment data.

SoSafe Cybersecurity Awareness Training is Security awareness training platform with phishing simulations and AI chatbot developed by SoSafe. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Behavioral Analysis, Compliance.

