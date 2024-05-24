Infosequre Security Awareness Training Description

Infosequre Security Awareness Training is a platform that provides cybersecurity education for employees through structured training programs. The platform offers two package tiers: Essentials for organizations up to 250 employees with self-service capabilities, and Advanced for organizations of any size with implementation guidance and support. The training follows a four-phase cycle: Start (baseline measurement and introduction program), Deepen (in-depth e-learnings tailored to organizational risks), Refresh (micro-learnings and security flashes for knowledge retention), and Evaluate (campaign assessment based on feedback and metrics). The platform includes over 50 cybersecurity modules with content available in multiple languages including Dutch, English, Spanish, French, German, and Italian. Additional languages are available on request for Advanced packages. Training content is continuously updated to address current threats. Organizations can access reporting tools to track employee progress and program effectiveness. The Advanced package offers additional capabilities including custom content creation, platform branding with organizational logos and design, and integration with existing Learning Management Systems (LMS). Optional add-ons include phishing simulations with realistic email and text message scenarios, a cybersecurity culture scan for baseline and ongoing assessments, gamified training options including VR games and escape rooms, and specialized phishing games designed to modify unsafe behaviors through interactive gameplay.