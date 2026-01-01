OutThink CyberIQ Description

OutThink CyberIQ is a human-centric security awareness platform designed to enhance employee engagement with cybersecurity training programs. The platform uses gamification mechanics to motivate users and foster a proactive security culture within organizations. The system features real-time leaderboards that enable users to track their rankings within teams or across the organization, promoting competitive engagement. Users earn points dynamically based on their interactions with internal security policies and cybersecurity practices, with the platform adjusting point values according to individual engagement levels. CyberIQ implements a badge-based skill development system where employees earn badges for completing cybersecurity actions and training activities. The platform provides personalized performance insights that track individual user actions and progress over time. To maintain ongoing security awareness, the platform delivers weekly and monthly performance summaries to users via email and through productivity tools. These summaries provide engagement snapshots, scores, and achievement data to keep cybersecurity top of mind. The platform includes behavioral nudge capabilities that deliver automated reminders and notifications to reinforce security best practices and sustain engagement through positive reinforcement. CyberIQ is positioned as an enhancement to existing security awareness programs rather than a standalone replacement.