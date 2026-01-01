OutThink CyberIQ Logo

OutThink CyberIQ

Gamified security awareness platform with leaderboards and personalized learning

Human Risk
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

OutThink CyberIQ Description

OutThink CyberIQ is a human-centric security awareness platform designed to enhance employee engagement with cybersecurity training programs. The platform uses gamification mechanics to motivate users and foster a proactive security culture within organizations. The system features real-time leaderboards that enable users to track their rankings within teams or across the organization, promoting competitive engagement. Users earn points dynamically based on their interactions with internal security policies and cybersecurity practices, with the platform adjusting point values according to individual engagement levels. CyberIQ implements a badge-based skill development system where employees earn badges for completing cybersecurity actions and training activities. The platform provides personalized performance insights that track individual user actions and progress over time. To maintain ongoing security awareness, the platform delivers weekly and monthly performance summaries to users via email and through productivity tools. These summaries provide engagement snapshots, scores, and achievement data to keep cybersecurity top of mind. The platform includes behavioral nudge capabilities that deliver automated reminders and notifications to reinforce security best practices and sustain engagement through positive reinforcement. CyberIQ is positioned as an enhancement to existing security awareness programs rather than a standalone replacement.

OutThink CyberIQ FAQ

Common questions about OutThink CyberIQ including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

OutThink CyberIQ is Gamified security awareness platform with leaderboards and personalized learning developed by OutThink. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Behavioral Analysis, Employee Security Training, Gamification.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →