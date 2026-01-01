Secure Mentem Security Awareness
Security awareness program development and implementation service
Secure Mentem Security Awareness
Security awareness program development and implementation service
Secure Mentem Security Awareness Description
Secure Mentem provides security awareness programs and services focused on the human aspects of information security. The company develops and implements customized security awareness programs for organizations, typically completing comprehensive programs within months compared to over a year for self-implemented programs. The service is based on empirical research of Fortune 500 security awareness programs and incorporates behavioral science methodologies. Programs are designed to change employee security behaviors rather than provide one-time training solutions. The company offers metrics and measurement capabilities to track program effectiveness. Secure Mentem provides several service offerings including Security Awareness as a Service, a National Cyber Security Awareness Month Support Package, and a Human Incident Response Service. The team has experience working with multinational organizations across various regions. The approach includes developing targeted, long-term security awareness solutions based on proprietary research that identifies critical success factors and best practices. All programs are holistic in nature and customized to organizational needs. The company provides sample employee communications for security incidents and vulnerabilities, along with daily security awareness tips.
Secure Mentem Security Awareness FAQ
Common questions about Secure Mentem Security Awareness including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Secure Mentem Security Awareness is Security awareness program development and implementation service developed by Secure Mentem. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Behavioral Analysis, Employee Security Training, Human Risk Management.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership