Secure Mentem Security Awareness Description

Secure Mentem provides security awareness programs and services focused on the human aspects of information security. The company develops and implements customized security awareness programs for organizations, typically completing comprehensive programs within months compared to over a year for self-implemented programs. The service is based on empirical research of Fortune 500 security awareness programs and incorporates behavioral science methodologies. Programs are designed to change employee security behaviors rather than provide one-time training solutions. The company offers metrics and measurement capabilities to track program effectiveness. Secure Mentem provides several service offerings including Security Awareness as a Service, a National Cyber Security Awareness Month Support Package, and a Human Incident Response Service. The team has experience working with multinational organizations across various regions. The approach includes developing targeted, long-term security awareness solutions based on proprietary research that identifies critical success factors and best practices. All programs are holistic in nature and customized to organizational needs. The company provides sample employee communications for security incidents and vulnerabilities, along with daily security awareness tips.