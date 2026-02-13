NINJIO Cybersecurity Training Description

NINJIO Cybersecurity Training is a security awareness training platform that delivers cybersecurity education through short video episodes. The platform produces 3-4 minute micro-learning episodes that educate users on current threats and breaches, with new episodes released monthly to keep teams updated on evolving cyberthreats. Each episode is based on real companies that have experienced significant security breaches, focusing on a single attack per episode to avoid overwhelming employees with technical terminology. The training approach emphasizes emotional engagement in the opening scenes to maintain user attention and increase information retention. The platform is designed as an alternative to traditional "check-the-box" security training, aiming to make cybersecurity education engaging rather than lecture-based. Episodes cover various threat types including topics like deep fake audio scams and general cybersecurity awareness. The training content is structured to be accessible for employees with varying levels of technical understanding, from non-technical staff to more experienced users. The platform provides organizations with a method to educate their workforce on contemporary cybersecurity threats through a storytelling format that connects with users on an emotional level.