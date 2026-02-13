Cybersecurity awareness training platform using short video episodes
Cybersecurity awareness training platform using short video episodes
NINJIO Cybersecurity Training is a security awareness training platform that delivers cybersecurity education through short video episodes. The platform produces 3-4 minute micro-learning episodes that educate users on current threats and breaches, with new episodes released monthly to keep teams updated on evolving cyberthreats. Each episode is based on real companies that have experienced significant security breaches, focusing on a single attack per episode to avoid overwhelming employees with technical terminology. The training approach emphasizes emotional engagement in the opening scenes to maintain user attention and increase information retention. The platform is designed as an alternative to traditional "check-the-box" security training, aiming to make cybersecurity education engaging rather than lecture-based. Episodes cover various threat types including topics like deep fake audio scams and general cybersecurity awareness. The training content is structured to be accessible for employees with varying levels of technical understanding, from non-technical staff to more experienced users. The platform provides organizations with a method to educate their workforce on contemporary cybersecurity threats through a storytelling format that connects with users on an emotional level.
Common questions about NINJIO Cybersecurity Training including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
NINJIO Cybersecurity Training is Cybersecurity awareness training platform using short video episodes, developed by NINJIO. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Security Culture, Gamification.
NINJIO Cybersecurity Training offers the following core capabilities:
NINJIO Cybersecurity Training is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to startup, smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize human risk. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
NINJIO Cybersecurity Training is built for security teams handling Security Culture, Gamification. It supports workflows including 3-4 minute micro-learning video episodes, monthly release of new training episodes, real-world breach-based training scenarios. Teams typically adopt NINJIO Cybersecurity Training when they need to human risk capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/ninjio-cybersecurity-training
NINJIO Cybersecurity Training is a commercial Human Risk solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.privacyengine.io/ninjiocybersecurity/ or contact NINJIO directly.
Popular alternatives to NINJIO Cybersecurity Training include:
Compare all NINJIO Cybersecurity Training alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/ninjio-cybersecurity-training
NINJIO Cybersecurity Training is for security teams and organizations that need Security Culture, Gamification. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Human Risk tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/human-risk
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