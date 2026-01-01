Goldphish Security Awareness Training Description

Goldphish is a security awareness training platform designed to reduce cyber risk through employee education and phishing simulation. The platform delivers training content through micro-learning modules and videos to educate staff on cybersecurity threats. The platform includes phishing simulation capabilities that allow organizations to create and automate realistic phishing campaigns to test and educate employees. Users can build custom phishing email templates and schedule campaigns to run automatically. Goldphish provides a phishing reporting tool called Phish Reporter that enables employees to report suspicious emails directly from their inbox. The platform tracks campaign results and provides reporting dashboards to measure training effectiveness and user behavior. The platform includes policy management features for distributing and tracking organizational security policies. It supports single sign-on (SSO) for user authentication and offers white-labeling options for customization. Organizations can run unlimited training campaigns and phishing simulations through the platform. The content library provides pre-built training materials covering various cybersecurity topics. The platform has trained over 2.1 million learners and offers both free training options and commercial plans.