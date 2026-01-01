Global Learning Systems CyberEssentials: Principles of Cybersecurity Logo

Global Learning Systems CyberEssentials: Principles of Cybersecurity

Security awareness training platform with customizable courses and phishing sim

Human Risk
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Global Learning Systems CyberEssentials: Principles of Cybersecurity Description

Global Learning Systems CyberEssentials: Principles of Cybersecurity is a security awareness training platform designed to educate employees on cybersecurity principles and practices. The platform offers modular, interactive training courses that can be customized to meet organizational requirements. The CyberEssentials course consists of standalone, interactive screens organized by topic. Training units can be rearranged and customized without traditional development costs. Organizations can select between different levels of interactivity to align with employee learning preferences. The platform includes SecurePhish, a phishing simulation tool that allows organizations to conduct simulated phishing attacks to test employee security awareness. Training content can be branded with organization-specific customizations and policy acknowledgments. Global Learning Systems offers preset training packages as well as tailored solutions. The platform supports managed services where GLS handles technical and administrative tasks. Training programs are designed to support compliance requirements and employee engagement. The platform provides course catalogs covering various cybersecurity topics. Organizations can modify courses as their requirements and audiences change over time.

Global Learning Systems CyberEssentials: Principles of Cybersecurity FAQ

Common questions about Global Learning Systems CyberEssentials: Principles of Cybersecurity including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Global Learning Systems CyberEssentials: Principles of Cybersecurity is Security awareness training platform with customizable courses and phishing sim developed by Global Learning Systems. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, Customizable, Employee Security Training.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →