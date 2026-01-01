Global Learning Systems CyberEssentials: Principles of Cybersecurity
Security awareness training platform with customizable courses and phishing sim
Global Learning Systems CyberEssentials: Principles of Cybersecurity
Security awareness training platform with customizable courses and phishing sim
Global Learning Systems CyberEssentials: Principles of Cybersecurity Description
Global Learning Systems CyberEssentials: Principles of Cybersecurity is a security awareness training platform designed to educate employees on cybersecurity principles and practices. The platform offers modular, interactive training courses that can be customized to meet organizational requirements. The CyberEssentials course consists of standalone, interactive screens organized by topic. Training units can be rearranged and customized without traditional development costs. Organizations can select between different levels of interactivity to align with employee learning preferences. The platform includes SecurePhish, a phishing simulation tool that allows organizations to conduct simulated phishing attacks to test employee security awareness. Training content can be branded with organization-specific customizations and policy acknowledgments. Global Learning Systems offers preset training packages as well as tailored solutions. The platform supports managed services where GLS handles technical and administrative tasks. Training programs are designed to support compliance requirements and employee engagement. The platform provides course catalogs covering various cybersecurity topics. Organizations can modify courses as their requirements and audiences change over time.
Global Learning Systems CyberEssentials: Principles of Cybersecurity FAQ
Common questions about Global Learning Systems CyberEssentials: Principles of Cybersecurity including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Global Learning Systems CyberEssentials: Principles of Cybersecurity is Security awareness training platform with customizable courses and phishing sim developed by Global Learning Systems. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, Customizable, Employee Security Training.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership