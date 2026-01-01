Global Learning Systems CyberEssentials: Principles of Cybersecurity Description

Global Learning Systems CyberEssentials: Principles of Cybersecurity is a security awareness training platform designed to educate employees on cybersecurity principles and practices. The platform offers modular, interactive training courses that can be customized to meet organizational requirements. The CyberEssentials course consists of standalone, interactive screens organized by topic. Training units can be rearranged and customized without traditional development costs. Organizations can select between different levels of interactivity to align with employee learning preferences. The platform includes SecurePhish, a phishing simulation tool that allows organizations to conduct simulated phishing attacks to test employee security awareness. Training content can be branded with organization-specific customizations and policy acknowledgments. Global Learning Systems offers preset training packages as well as tailored solutions. The platform supports managed services where GLS handles technical and administrative tasks. Training programs are designed to support compliance requirements and employee engagement. The platform provides course catalogs covering various cybersecurity topics. Organizations can modify courses as their requirements and audiences change over time.