Zivver Security Awareness Training Logo

Zivver Security Awareness Training

Email security training with phishing simulations and behavioral risk scoring

Human Risk
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Zivver Security Awareness Training Description

Zivver Security Awareness Training is a security awareness platform focused on email security and phishing prevention. The product delivers real-time, in-the-moment micro-learning modules designed to educate employees on email-based threats through interactive training sessions. The platform includes AI-driven phishing simulations that automatically adapt to individual employee skill levels, progressively increasing in complexity as users demonstrate competence. These simulations run on autopilot to reduce IT workload while continuously testing employee responses to phishing attacks. Training content is delivered through gamified modules with positive reinforcement, tiered levels, and certification programs. Employees earn certificates as they complete training milestones and advance through progressive skill levels. The platform provides a Behavioral Risk Score that measures organizational cyber resilience based on training completion rates, simulation performance, and real-world email responses. This scoring system allows administrators to identify awareness gaps, track progress over time, and benchmark against other organizations. Real-time alerts inform employees about evolving cyber threats and provide guidance on maintaining cyber hygiene practices. The curriculum is based on real-world workflows and best practices designed to drive behavioral change. The system features automated setup with minimal IT administration requirements. AI-driven training and automated simulations eliminate manual tasks and provide continuous education without constant administrative oversight.

Zivver Security Awareness Training FAQ

Common questions about Zivver Security Awareness Training including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Zivver Security Awareness Training is Email security training with phishing simulations and behavioral risk scoring developed by Zivver. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Behavioral Analysis.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →