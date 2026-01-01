Zivver Security Awareness Training Description

Zivver Security Awareness Training is a security awareness platform focused on email security and phishing prevention. The product delivers real-time, in-the-moment micro-learning modules designed to educate employees on email-based threats through interactive training sessions. The platform includes AI-driven phishing simulations that automatically adapt to individual employee skill levels, progressively increasing in complexity as users demonstrate competence. These simulations run on autopilot to reduce IT workload while continuously testing employee responses to phishing attacks. Training content is delivered through gamified modules with positive reinforcement, tiered levels, and certification programs. Employees earn certificates as they complete training milestones and advance through progressive skill levels. The platform provides a Behavioral Risk Score that measures organizational cyber resilience based on training completion rates, simulation performance, and real-world email responses. This scoring system allows administrators to identify awareness gaps, track progress over time, and benchmark against other organizations. Real-time alerts inform employees about evolving cyber threats and provide guidance on maintaining cyber hygiene practices. The curriculum is based on real-world workflows and best practices designed to drive behavioral change. The system features automated setup with minimal IT administration requirements. AI-driven training and automated simulations eliminate manual tasks and provide continuous education without constant administrative oversight.