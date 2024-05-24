ESET CYBERSECURITY AWARENESS TRAINING Description

ESET Cybersecurity Awareness Training is an online platform designed to educate employees on cybersecurity best practices and reduce human-related security risks. The platform offers self-paced courses that can be completed remotely, with training durations ranging from 60 minutes in the basic version to up to 90 minutes in the premium version. The platform includes a phishing simulator that creates realistic phishing attacks to test employee awareness, with unlimited testing capabilities. Training content incorporates gamification elements, interactive sessions, and role-playing activities to improve engagement and knowledge retention. The solution provides compliance support for regulatory requirements including HIPAA, PCI, SOX, GDPR, and CCPA, as well as cyber insurance requirements. Upon completion, learners receive industry-recognized certifications and LinkedIn badges to showcase their expertise. Administrative features include dashboards for tracking learner progress and risk assessment, granular reporting on phishing simulation results, and automated email reminders to keep employees engaged. The premium version offers portal customization options including custom logos, URLs, SMTP server configuration, and full API access for system integration. The platform is available in two tiers: a free basic version with standard 60-minute training and a commercial premium version with extended course content and additional features.