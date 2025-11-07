Fortra Terranova Security
Security awareness training platform with phishing simulations and content
Fortra Terranova Security
Security awareness training platform with phishing simulations and content
Fortra Terranova Security Description
Fortra Terranova Security is a security awareness training platform designed to reduce human-related cybersecurity risks through education and behavioral change programs. The platform enables organizations to create and deploy security awareness campaigns targeting threats such as phishing, ransomware, malware, smishing, and vishing. The platform provides customizable training courses, quizzes, and phishing simulations that can be tailored to organizational needs. Training content includes gamified modules designed to increase engagement and knowledge retention. The phishing simulation component emulates real-world cyberattacks to help users identify and report potential threats. The platform includes analytics and reporting capabilities with customizable dashboards and pre-built widgets that track training progress in real time. Organizations can personalize various aspects of their training programs, including CSS-level customization of the learning environment. Fortra Terranova Security is positioned as a human risk management solution that aims to build security-first organizational cultures and strengthen defenses against social engineering and other human-targeted cyber threats.
