Phished Automated Security Awareness Training Description

Phished is an automated security awareness training platform designed to reduce human error and data breaches. The platform combines multiple training approaches to address employee cybersecurity vulnerabilities. The system delivers AI-powered phishing simulations that are personalized to individual employee skill levels and localized to company context. These simulations are levelized, meaning they adjust difficulty based on user performance. The platform automates campaign setup and execution to reduce IT team workload. Zero Incident Mail (ZIM) creates a secure training environment that contains threats when employees click phishing links or download malware, preventing risks to production IT infrastructure. This feature provides targeted training for first-time clickers, repeat offenders, and users who enter sensitive data. Phished Academy offers gamified training sessions covering 360 cybersecurity topics through a science-based curriculum. Sessions are designed to be brief and digestible, with certificates awarded to recognize employee accomplishments and maintain engagement throughout the year. The platform includes real-time threat alerts delivered by a cyber defense team, informing employees about current cyber threats with actionable response guides. The system operates with minimal IT involvement after initial configuration, running continuously in the background to improve security posture while reducing administrative overhead.