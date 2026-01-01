cyberconIQ AIQ™ Cyber Coach
AI-powered cyber coach & training platform for human risk reduction
cyberconIQ AIQ™ Cyber Coach Description
cyberconIQ AIQ™ Cyber Coach is a security awareness and training platform that combines behavioral science-based education with AI-powered coaching to reduce human cyber risk. The platform includes an automated NIST 2.0 assessment tool that evaluates cyber maturity across six domains (Govern, Identify, Protect, Detect, Respond, Recover) and provides executive-ready reports with plain-language risk data. The AIQ™ component functions as an always-on AI agent that personalizes training based on individual learning styles, embeds organizational policies, and addresses behavioral and process gaps. The platform offers multiple training delivery methods including SaaS-based modules, SCORM-formatted content for existing learning management systems, and in-person training for employees resistant to online training. The system analyzes organizational cyber risk culture across six dimensions: Compliance, Defense, Financial, Risk Management, Response, and Innovation. It generates weighted roadmaps with prioritized recommendations and visual reports designed for board-level communication. Additional services include AI strategy and readiness planning through 90-minute executive briefings, advisory services for CISOs and boards covering SEC cybersecurity disclosure regulations and third-party risk evaluations, and phishing simulation capabilities with a guarantee to reduce phishing failures to single digits.
