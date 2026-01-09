revel8 Human Firewall Description

revel8 Human Firewall is a security awareness platform designed to protect organizations against GenAI-powered social engineering attacks. The platform combines threat intelligence, attack simulations, and training to build employee cyber resilience. The platform includes live human threat intelligence that sources real-world attack patterns from threat actor communications, user reports, and dark web activity. It performs OSINT risk profiling by scanning over 400 data points to identify an organization's digital exposure and public attack surface. The platform runs AI-powered attack simulations across multiple communication channels, including phishing, voice calls, and deepfake scenarios. These simulations test employee responses to sophisticated social engineering tactics. When employees interact with simulations or report threats, the platform delivers contextual micro-training with gamified elements and an AI avatar. A mobile reporting app enables employees to report suspicious calls, texts, and messages in real-time. Reports automatically capture metadata such as call type, attack vector, and severity, which sync with the main dashboard for security team triage. Each report triggers relevant micro-training content. The platform provides compliance and reporting capabilities with real-time visibility into awareness levels, behavioral patterns, and improvement metrics. It supports alignment with frameworks including NIS2 and ISO 27001, and offers peer benchmarking functionality.