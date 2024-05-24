Infosec Infosec IQ Description

Infosec IQ is a security awareness training platform designed to reduce human-related security risks within organizations. The platform provides access to over 3,000 security awareness resources aimed at improving cybersecurity culture and reducing security incidents. The product includes phishing simulation capabilities to test employee susceptibility to social engineering attacks. It features alert-based training nudges that deliver contextual security guidance when risky behaviors are detected. The platform incorporates human risk management functionality to identify and address organizational vulnerabilities related to employee behaviors. Infosec IQ offers pre-built integrations with existing security tools to enable automated training workflows. The platform provides reporting and analytics to track employee security awareness progress and measure the effectiveness of training programs. The solution is part of a broader suite of cybersecurity training products from Infosec Institute, which also includes technical skills training through Infosec Skills and certification boot camps. Organizations can deploy Infosec IQ to establish baseline security awareness across all employees, from non-technical staff to IT professionals. The platform supports compliance requirements by providing structured training content and documentation of employee participation in security awareness programs.