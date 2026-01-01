Huntress Managed Security Awareness Training Description

Huntress Managed Security Awareness Training is a security awareness training platform that provides training content and phishing simulations to reduce human risk. The platform is built using threat intelligence from millions of endpoints and identities under Huntress protection. The solution includes managed learning plans that are curated and delivered automatically, reducing administrative overhead. Training content follows adult learning frameworks and incorporates gamification elements to improve engagement and retention. The platform offers phishing simulations with just-in-time Phishing Defense Coaching that provides targeted training when users interact with simulated phishing attempts. Behavior-based assignments can be triggered for users who are compromised in real-world scenarios. Additional capabilities include Threat Simulations that provide hands-on experiences beyond phishing, a Custom Content Creator for building and customizing training materials, and compliance training modules. The platform provides reporting on metrics including compromise rates, assignment completion rates, and Phishing Recovery Progress. The solution integrates with existing systems for user onboarding and is designed to operate at enterprise scale. Training content is updated regularly based on current threat intelligence to address evolving attack tactics.