Huntress Managed Security Awareness Training Logo

Huntress Managed Security Awareness Training

Managed security awareness training with threat intel-based content & phishing sims

Human Risk
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Huntress Managed Security Awareness Training Description

Huntress Managed Security Awareness Training is a security awareness training platform that provides training content and phishing simulations to reduce human risk. The platform is built using threat intelligence from millions of endpoints and identities under Huntress protection. The solution includes managed learning plans that are curated and delivered automatically, reducing administrative overhead. Training content follows adult learning frameworks and incorporates gamification elements to improve engagement and retention. The platform offers phishing simulations with just-in-time Phishing Defense Coaching that provides targeted training when users interact with simulated phishing attempts. Behavior-based assignments can be triggered for users who are compromised in real-world scenarios. Additional capabilities include Threat Simulations that provide hands-on experiences beyond phishing, a Custom Content Creator for building and customizing training materials, and compliance training modules. The platform provides reporting on metrics including compromise rates, assignment completion rates, and Phishing Recovery Progress. The solution integrates with existing systems for user onboarding and is designed to operate at enterprise scale. Training content is updated regularly based on current threat intelligence to address evolving attack tactics.

Huntress Managed Security Awareness Training FAQ

Common questions about Huntress Managed Security Awareness Training including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Huntress Managed Security Awareness Training is Managed security awareness training with threat intel-based content & phishing sims developed by Huntress. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Behavioral Analysis, Compliance, Gamification.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →