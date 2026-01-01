Junglemap SaaS-platform
Junglemap SaaS-platform Description
Junglemap SaaS-platform is a security awareness training solution that delivers educational content to employees through multiple communication channels. The platform uses a NanoLearning approach to provide training materials in small, digestible formats. The platform includes phishing simulation capabilities that allow organizations to run targeted phishing campaigns using templates or custom content. Training content can be distributed automatically to employees via email, Teams, Slack, or SMS without requiring separate logins or new systems. The platform provides analytics and reporting features to track employee learning progress, including starting rates, completion rates, and training effectiveness. Manager reports enable supervisors to monitor their team members' performance. The platform includes a user awareness rating system that uses a STAR-method gamification approach to track employee performance. Content adaptation is available through AI functionality, allowing organizations to customize course content within their selected package. The platform is designed to provide organizations with visibility into their security awareness training programs through dashboards and reporting tools.
