Keepnet Security Awareness Training Description
Keepnet Security Awareness Training is a platform designed to reduce cybersecurity risks caused by employee behavior through education and simulated social engineering attacks. The platform provides organizations with tools to assess employee cybersecurity knowledge, deliver training content, and measure behavioral changes. The solution operates through a four-step process: assessing cybersecurity awareness through security culture surveys and phishing simulations, training employees using a content library with behavioral science methods, promoting phishing reporting through simulated attacks, and measuring results through analytics and metrics. The platform includes a training content library covering various cybersecurity topics, phishing simulation capabilities, gamification features, and behavioral nudges to encourage secure practices. Organizations can customize training based on employee roles, risk profiles, and identified knowledge gaps. The system tracks metrics such as phishing click rates, reporting behaviors, and training completion rates to measure program effectiveness. It supports compliance requirements and provides reporting capabilities for demonstrating security posture improvements. The platform is designed for organizations of all sizes across various industries seeking to establish a security-conscious culture and reduce human-related cybersecurity incidents.
Keepnet Security Awareness Training FAQ
Common questions about Keepnet Security Awareness Training including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
