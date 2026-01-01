Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness Logo

Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness

Managed security awareness training to reduce social engineering risks

Human Risk
Commercial
Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness Description

Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness is a security awareness training solution designed to help organizations reduce the risk of social engineering attacks by engaging and preparing employees to recognize and neutralize threats. The service is delivered through Arctic Wolf's Concierge Delivery Model, which provides tailored security expertise and guided risk mitigation. The solution operates as part of Arctic Wolf's broader security operations platform, which includes the Aurora Platform for collecting, enriching, and analyzing security data at scale. The training program focuses on helping employees identify and respond to social engineering tactics that could lead to security incidents. Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness is positioned within the company's "Reduce Attack Frequency" category of solutions, alongside incident response retainers and managed risk services. The service is supported by Arctic Wolf's 24x7 security teams and integrates with the company's Security Operations Warranty, which provides up to $3M in financial assistance for cybersecurity incidents. The solution is designed for organizations seeking to strengthen their human security layer as part of a comprehensive security operations strategy. It complements Arctic Wolf's other offerings including managed detection and response, endpoint security, and incident response services.

Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness FAQ

Common questions about Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness is Managed security awareness training to reduce social engineering risks developed by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Cyber Threats, Employee Security Training, Human Risk Management.

