Guardey Security Awareness Training
Gamified security awareness training platform with microlearning challenges
Guardey Security Awareness Training
Gamified security awareness training platform with microlearning challenges
Guardey Security Awareness Training Description
Guardey is a security awareness training platform that uses gamification and microlearning to educate employees about cybersecurity threats. The platform delivers training content through short challenges that take approximately three minutes to complete, designed to fit into employees' schedules. The platform incorporates gamification elements including leaderboards, achievements, and streak tracking to maintain user engagement. Training content is accessible through both desktop and mobile applications, allowing employees to complete challenges at their convenience. Guardey provides administrators with a reporting dashboard that offers real-time insights into training participation, knowledge gaps, and compliance metrics. The platform supports over 15 languages including English, Dutch, French, German, Spanish, and Polish. Industry-specific training content is available for healthcare, education, Dutch government organizations, and developers. The platform can be set up by inviting colleagues to participate in challenges through the web interface or mobile applications. Guardey offers a 14-day free trial that does not require payment information. Organizations can track employee progress and measure the effectiveness of their security awareness programs through the platform's analytics capabilities.
Guardey Security Awareness Training FAQ
Common questions about Guardey Security Awareness Training including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Guardey Security Awareness Training is Gamified security awareness training platform with microlearning challenges developed by Guardey. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Analytics, Compliance, Gamification.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership