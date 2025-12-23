Guardey Security Awareness Training Logo

Guardey Security Awareness Training

Gamified security awareness training platform with microlearning challenges

Guardey is a security awareness training platform that uses gamification and microlearning to educate employees about cybersecurity threats. The platform delivers training content through short challenges that take approximately three minutes to complete, designed to fit into employees' schedules. The platform incorporates gamification elements including leaderboards, achievements, and streak tracking to maintain user engagement. Training content is accessible through both desktop and mobile applications, allowing employees to complete challenges at their convenience. Guardey provides administrators with a reporting dashboard that offers real-time insights into training participation, knowledge gaps, and compliance metrics. The platform supports over 15 languages including English, Dutch, French, German, Spanish, and Polish. Industry-specific training content is available for healthcare, education, Dutch government organizations, and developers. The platform can be set up by inviting colleagues to participate in challenges through the web interface or mobile applications. Guardey offers a 14-day free trial that does not require payment information. Organizations can track employee progress and measure the effectiveness of their security awareness programs through the platform's analytics capabilities.

