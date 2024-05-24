CyberSpara Digital PASS Description

CyberSpara Digital PASS is a gamified cybersecurity awareness training platform designed to educate users on security and privacy through interactive simulations. The platform allows users to participate in dual roles as both a player and a hacker, providing perspective on attack and defense scenarios. The training solution uses simulated environments where users interact with realistic scenarios without real-world consequences. Users navigate through situations that mirror actual cyber threats, learning to identify and avoid common security pitfalls. The hacker role enables users to understand how attackers gather information accidentally dropped by targets. Digital PASS is designed for multiple audiences including businesses, K-12 students, and individual internet users. The platform aims to address the ineffectiveness of traditional lecture-based training methods by providing an immersive game format where users learn from mistakes in a controlled environment. The solution incorporates AI technology to assess user proficiency through tested scenarios and interactions. Training is delivered through both the digital platform and supplementary in-person or virtual workshops. The platform is accessible to users without prior security experience and focuses on behavioral change rather than passive information delivery.