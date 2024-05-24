CyberSentriq Security Awareness Training
Security awareness training platform with phishing simulations and education
CyberSentriq Security Awareness Training Description
CyberSentriq Security Awareness Training is a platform designed to educate employees on cybersecurity threats and reduce risky behaviors through regular training sessions. The platform addresses human-centered cyber threats including phishing, social engineering, and accidental security breaches. The training covers multiple security topics including phishing detection, password hygiene, social engineering tactics, data protection, email security, malware awareness, mobile device security, remote working security, and multi-factor authentication. Training content is delivered through interactive videos, online quizzes, and engagement activities. The platform includes phishing simulation capabilities that send fake phishing emails to employees using configurable templates. These simulations can be tailored to specific roles within an organization and cover various phishing types including spear phishing, vishing, smishing, and quishing. The simulations are designed to teach employees how to identify and respond to phishing attacks. The training aims to build a security culture within organizations by empowering employees with knowledge to detect threats, report potential cyberattacks, and handle security incidents. The platform addresses compliance requirements such as GDPR that mandate regular security awareness training for employees. Training content covers AI-assisted social engineering threats and teaches employees about the evolving tactics used by cybercriminals. The platform is designed for quick deployment with minimal setup requirements.
CyberSentriq Security Awareness Training FAQ
Common questions about CyberSentriq Security Awareness Training including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
CyberSentriq Security Awareness Training is Security awareness training platform with phishing simulations and education developed by Cybersentriq. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Security Awareness Training, Social Engineering Awareness, Human Risk Management.
