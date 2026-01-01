Innvikta Security Awareness Training
Innvikta Security Awareness Training (InSAT) is a security awareness platform designed to address human-related cybersecurity vulnerabilities within organizations. The platform provides interactive training modules covering cybersecurity fundamentals through advanced threat detection techniques. The platform includes an automated phishing simulator that creates realistic phishing scenarios to test and train employees on identifying and responding to phishing attempts. Users can report suspicious emails through an integrated report button within their email system, enabling immediate notification to security teams. InSAT features a Security Inbox that serves as a centralized platform for managing reported threats. The system includes analysis tools that evaluate and prioritize reported incidents to facilitate rapid response to critical threats. The platform offers a Cybersecurity Awareness Maturity Calculator that allows organizations to assess their cybersecurity posture through a questionnaire-based evaluation. Training content can be customized to incorporate organization-specific policies and topics. InSAT is designed to help organizations meet compliance requirements while reducing susceptibility to social engineering attacks. The platform provides reporting capabilities to track metrics such as phishing click rates and training completion.
