Cyber Aware Security Awareness Training Description
Cyber Aware Security Awareness Training is a platform designed to educate employees on cybersecurity risks through automated training programs. The platform provides a library of training courses covering topics such as phishing, ransomware, password management, social engineering, and other security threats. The system operates on an automated schedule, sending training courses to staff monthly with overdue reminders and management alerts. Organizations can design custom awareness programs by selecting from available courses, with each training video lasting less than 4 minutes and based on real-world events. The platform includes smart enrollment capabilities that assess individual risk profiles and provide tailored training programs. Staff can be enrolled through active directory synchronization, manual entry, CSV upload, or API integration. Training content is accessible on any device and optimized for low bandwidth environments. Reporting features provide drill-down capabilities into departments and individual staff performance, with options to generate and export management reports. The platform incorporates gamification elements including performance leaderboards, monthly security champion awards, and course completion certificates to foster engagement. Additional resources include awareness posters and materials to support organizational security culture. The platform also offers phishing simulation capabilities as part of its broader security awareness program.
