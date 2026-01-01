Security Mentor Security Awareness Materials Logo

Pre-built security awareness materials including posters and cartoons

Human Risk
Commercial
Security Mentor Security Awareness Materials provides pre-built graphical content designed to supplement security awareness programs. The product includes security awareness posters and cyber security cartoons that can be incorporated into organizational training initiatives. The security awareness posters are designed for display in offices or across campuses to reinforce cyber awareness training and remind employees about security policies. The posters combine visual elements with information security tips and are intended for placement in high-traffic areas to maintain cybersecurity visibility. The cyber security cartoons deliver cybersecurity reminders through entertaining and graphically compelling content. Each cartoon conveys a simple security message designed to provide levity while reinforcing security concepts. The materials are integrated with Security Mentor's security awareness training lessons, incorporating consistent visuals and messaging across different formats. The graphical approach targets visual learners and supports continual education and reinforcement, which research indicates promotes knowledge retention.

