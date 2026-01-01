Diligent Compliance Ethics Training
Diligent Compliance Ethics Training is a compliance training platform that delivers ethics and compliance education to employees through a library of microlearning content. The platform provides access to over 4,000 multimedia learning assets designed to support various learning styles including microlearning modules, infographics, and cartoon strips. The platform supports global organizations with content available in 60+ languages and translation capabilities for over 100 languages. Training content can be customized to align with organizational codes of conduct, including branding, policies, structure, CEO messages, quizzes, and localized translations. The system enables year-round compliance reinforcement through training aligned to compliance calendar events. Content is developed using behavior-change science principles and is regularly updated to reflect current regulations. The platform accommodates different learning formats and styles to engage employees across various roles and regions. Organizations can deploy both microlearning content for ongoing reinforcement and in-depth training modules for comprehensive education on compliance topics. Diligent Compliance Ethics Training is part of the broader Diligent GRC platform and is positioned to help organizations build cultures of integrity through consistent compliance messaging and education.
