Cybersift Security Training

Security awareness training program for employees to identify cyber threats

Human Risk
Commercial
Cybersift Security Training is a security awareness training program designed to educate employees on cybersecurity threats and defensive practices. The training aims to transform end users into a defense layer for identifying cyber-attacks and protecting organizational assets. The program consists of four main modules delivered over a three-hour session with a break. Module 1 covers Introduction to Information Security and Defense, including the CIA Triad, security standards (PCI, ISO27001, GDPR), categories of personal data, equipment awareness, Internet of Things, and policies and procedures. Module 2 addresses Attack Techniques and Vulnerabilities, covering current attack techniques, reconnaissance, open-source intelligence, personal attack surface exploitation, social media usage on company devices, data storage, physical device handling, and technical exploit examples. Module 3 focuses on Security Awareness and Human Element, including endpoint protection, social engineering, phishing types, removable media security, passwords and authentication methods, physical security, remote working, and Wi-Fi and cloud security. Module 4 provides Practical Security Guidelines covering social media use, internet and email use, home security, defense in depth, and golden rules for information security. The training concludes with an assessment focused on security and penetration testing evaluation. The program is priced at €30 per person excluding VAT.

Cybersift Security Training is Security awareness training program for employees to identify cyber threats developed by CyberSift. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, Employee Security Training, GDPR.

