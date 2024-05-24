Hook Security Hook Minute Logo

Hook Security Hook Minute

Security awareness training platform with phishing simulation capabilities

Human Risk
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder & Fractional CISO

Not sure if Hook Security Hook Minute is right for your team?

Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.

Align tool selection with your actual business goals

Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)

Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs

Stop researching, start deciding

Questions that reveal if the tool actually works

Most companies never ask these

The costs vendors hide in contracts

How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing

Book Session

Hook Security Hook Minute Description

Hook Security is a security awareness training platform designed to build security-aware culture within organizations. The platform combines training content with phishing simulation capabilities to reduce human-related security risks. The platform offers a library of training courses that vary in style, length, and topics, which can be deployed on annual or monthly schedules. Training content uses an approach called Psychological Security (PsySec), which incorporates humor, repetition, and neuroscience research to train threat recognition and response behaviors. For phishing testing, the platform provides automated phishing simulations with hundreds of email templates that can be scheduled and launched to employees. When employees click on phishing test emails, they receive instant video training feedback as a learning moment. The platform includes personalized training experiences tailored to individual employees rather than one-size-fits-all content. Administrative features include scheduling and automation capabilities for training deployment, real-time reporting and insights, and compliance monitoring. Reports help identify employees who need additional support and demonstrate compliance requirements. Hook Minute is a free daily phishing quiz offered by the company as a standalone tool for security awareness practice.

Hook Security Hook Minute FAQ

Common questions about Hook Security Hook Minute including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Hook Security Hook Minute is Security awareness training platform with phishing simulation capabilities developed by Hook Security. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Behavioral Analysis, Compliance.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
513
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
288
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
193
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
151
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

14
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

8
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →