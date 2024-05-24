Hook Security Hook Minute Description

Hook Security is a security awareness training platform designed to build security-aware culture within organizations. The platform combines training content with phishing simulation capabilities to reduce human-related security risks. The platform offers a library of training courses that vary in style, length, and topics, which can be deployed on annual or monthly schedules. Training content uses an approach called Psychological Security (PsySec), which incorporates humor, repetition, and neuroscience research to train threat recognition and response behaviors. For phishing testing, the platform provides automated phishing simulations with hundreds of email templates that can be scheduled and launched to employees. When employees click on phishing test emails, they receive instant video training feedback as a learning moment. The platform includes personalized training experiences tailored to individual employees rather than one-size-fits-all content. Administrative features include scheduling and automation capabilities for training deployment, real-time reporting and insights, and compliance monitoring. Reports help identify employees who need additional support and demonstrate compliance requirements. Hook Minute is a free daily phishing quiz offered by the company as a standalone tool for security awareness practice.