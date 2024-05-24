Hook Security Hook Minute
Security awareness training platform with phishing simulation capabilities
Hook Security Hook Minute
Security awareness training platform with phishing simulation capabilities
Founder & Fractional CISO
Not sure if Hook Security Hook Minute is right for your team?
Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.
→Align tool selection with your actual business goals
→Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)
→Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs
→Stop researching, start deciding
→Questions that reveal if the tool actually works
→Most companies never ask these
→The costs vendors hide in contracts
→How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing
Hook Security Hook Minute Description
Hook Security is a security awareness training platform designed to build security-aware culture within organizations. The platform combines training content with phishing simulation capabilities to reduce human-related security risks. The platform offers a library of training courses that vary in style, length, and topics, which can be deployed on annual or monthly schedules. Training content uses an approach called Psychological Security (PsySec), which incorporates humor, repetition, and neuroscience research to train threat recognition and response behaviors. For phishing testing, the platform provides automated phishing simulations with hundreds of email templates that can be scheduled and launched to employees. When employees click on phishing test emails, they receive instant video training feedback as a learning moment. The platform includes personalized training experiences tailored to individual employees rather than one-size-fits-all content. Administrative features include scheduling and automation capabilities for training deployment, real-time reporting and insights, and compliance monitoring. Reports help identify employees who need additional support and demonstrate compliance requirements. Hook Minute is a free daily phishing quiz offered by the company as a standalone tool for security awareness practice.
Hook Security Hook Minute FAQ
Common questions about Hook Security Hook Minute including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Hook Security Hook Minute is Security awareness training platform with phishing simulation capabilities developed by Hook Security. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Behavioral Analysis, Compliance.
FEATURED
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership