Proofpoint Security Awareness Training
Security awareness training platform to educate employees on cyber threats
Proofpoint Security Awareness Training
Security awareness training platform to educate employees on cyber threats
Founder & Fractional CISO
Not sure if Proofpoint Security Awareness Training is right for your team?
Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.
→Align tool selection with your actual business goals
→Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)
→Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs
→Stop researching, start deciding
→Questions that reveal if the tool actually works
→Most companies never ask these
→The costs vendors hide in contracts
→How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing
Proofpoint Security Awareness Training Description
Proofpoint Security Awareness Training is a platform designed to educate employees about cybersecurity threats and promote secure behavior within organizations. The solution aims to help users identify, resist, and report various types of cyber attacks before they cause damage. The platform provides training content focused on changing user behavior and building human resilience against social engineering and other human-centric threats. It is part of Proofpoint's broader human risk management approach, which includes risk visibility and behavior change capabilities. The training solution integrates with Proofpoint's ZenGuide product, which offers automated, risk-based learning to strengthen human resilience. The platform is designed to address the human element of cybersecurity by reducing the likelihood of successful attacks that target employees through phishing, social engineering, and other tactics. Organizations can use this solution to establish security awareness programs that help employees recognize threats, understand security policies, and adopt safer practices in their daily work activities. The training is intended to complement technical security controls by addressing the behavioral aspects of cybersecurity risk.
Proofpoint Security Awareness Training FAQ
Common questions about Proofpoint Security Awareness Training including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Proofpoint Security Awareness Training is Security awareness training platform to educate employees on cyber threats developed by Proofpoint. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Behavioral Analysis, Employee Security Training, Human Risk Management.
FEATURED
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
A comprehensive educational resource that provides structured guidance on penetration testing methodology, tools, and techniques organized around the penetration testing attack chain.
TRENDING CATEGORIES
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox