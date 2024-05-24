Proofpoint Security Awareness Training Description

Proofpoint Security Awareness Training is a platform designed to educate employees about cybersecurity threats and promote secure behavior within organizations. The solution aims to help users identify, resist, and report various types of cyber attacks before they cause damage. The platform provides training content focused on changing user behavior and building human resilience against social engineering and other human-centric threats. It is part of Proofpoint's broader human risk management approach, which includes risk visibility and behavior change capabilities. The training solution integrates with Proofpoint's ZenGuide product, which offers automated, risk-based learning to strengthen human resilience. The platform is designed to address the human element of cybersecurity by reducing the likelihood of successful attacks that target employees through phishing, social engineering, and other tactics. Organizations can use this solution to establish security awareness programs that help employees recognize threats, understand security policies, and adopt safer practices in their daily work activities. The training is intended to complement technical security controls by addressing the behavioral aspects of cybersecurity risk.