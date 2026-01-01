Top picks: Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools, Cypho, Maltego Graph — plus 45 more compared.Threat & Vulnerability Management
Evaluating koat Platform alternatives comes down to matching Threat & Vulnerability Management capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
koat Platform is a commercial Threat Intel Platforms tool developed by koat.ai. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools, Cypho, Maltego Graph, Maltego Professional Lite, and Provenance Cyber Security Solutions. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to koat Platform, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Continuous threat intelligence and exposure management across dark, deep & clear web.
Shares 4 capabilities with koat Platform: Threat Analysis, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Digital Risk Protection, Threat Actors
Visual link analysis platform for OSINT and threat investigations
Shares 4 capabilities with koat Platform: Threat Analysis, Visualization, Osint, Cyber Threat Intelligence
Visual link analysis platform for OSINT investigations and data correlation
Shares 4 capabilities with koat Platform: Visualization, Osint, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Investigation
Threat intel firm identifying human actors behind cyber threats.
Shares 4 capabilities with koat Platform: Threat Analysis, Osint, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Threat Actors
Phishing threat intel platform detecting phishing URLs, kits & brand impersonation.
Shares 4 capabilities with koat Platform: Threat Analysis, Osint, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Threat Actors
AI-powered threat intelligence platform with search, risk assessment & alerts
Shares 3 capabilities with koat Platform: Cyber Threat Intelligence, Natural Language Processing, Threat Actors
AI-powered threat management platform for detection, analysis, and response
Shares 3 capabilities with koat Platform: Threat Analysis, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Natural Language Processing
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Continuous threat intelligence and exposure management across dark, deep & clear web.
Visual link analysis platform for OSINT and threat investigations
Visual link analysis platform for OSINT investigations and data correlation
Threat intel firm identifying human actors behind cyber threats.
Phishing threat intel platform detecting phishing URLs, kits & brand impersonation.
AI-powered threat intelligence platform with search, risk assessment & alerts
AI-powered threat management platform for detection, analysis, and response
AI-powered maritime-specific cyber threat intelligence for shipping companies.
MCP server connecting LLMs to live threat intelligence via natural language
AI-powered investigation tool for analyzing identity exposures from darknet data
Threat intelligence platform providing APT analysis and threat reports
Threat intelligence platform providing actionable insights from global sources
Deep OSINT investigation tool for threat actor attribution and analysis
CTI platform providing structured threat intelligence and analysis
Mobile-focused threat intelligence portal for detecting and analyzing mobile threats.
OSINT-driven link analysis tool for mapping entity relationships visually.
Enterprise real-time cyber threat intelligence platform.
Converts unstructured OSINT & darknet signals into structured STIX 2.1 threat intelligence
Internet infrastructure intelligence platform for adversary detection & response.
Adversary-generated threat intelligence platform for attack surface visibility.
Internet infrastructure intelligence platform for DNS & IP threat research.
ActorTrackr is an open source web application for storing, searching, and linking threat actor intelligence data from public repositories and user contributions.
Enterprise threat intelligence platform for identifying and prioritizing threats
Next-gen cybersecurity platform for threat detection & digital risk mgmt.
Threat intelligence platform combining Google, Mandiant, and VirusTotal data
Threat intelligence platform for aggregating, analyzing, and sharing CTI data
3D cyber threat visualization platform for external threat monitoring
SOCRadar Extended Threat Intelligence Platform is a SaaS-based solution that provides real-time threat detection, digital risk protection, and AI-powered threat intelligence services across multiple environments including dark web, social media, and cloud platforms.
Threat intelligence platform aggregating global threat data for detection
Real-time threat intelligence platform with STIX/TAXII compliance
Cyber threat intelligence platform monitoring external threats & cybercrime
Threat intel platform combining CTI, DRPS, EASM & TPRM for exposure mgmt.
Threat intelligence search platform with correlated data graph
Visual interface for exploring threat intelligence data sources and datasets
External threat landscape mgmt platform with predictive intelligence
CTI platform for threat analysis, dark web monitoring, and data breach detection
AI-powered CTI platform integrating ASM, DRP, and TI capabilities
AI-powered cyber threat intelligence platform for threat monitoring & analysis
Threat intelligence platform with AI-powered monitoring and analysis
Centralized threat intelligence platform for aggregating and operationalizing IOCs
Threat intelligence platform providing strategic & tactical threat analysis
Domain intelligence platform for threat research and investigation
Predictive cybersecurity platform providing threat intelligence services
Threat intel enrichment platform that correlates events with IOCs and actors
AI platform for real-time event, threat & risk intelligence detection
Data fusion platform supporting the full intelligence cycle for security agencies.
API platform providing historical DNS, WHOIS, and IP data for security research.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to koat Platform.
The most popular alternatives to koat Platform include Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools, Cypho, Maltego Graph, Maltego Professional Lite, and Provenance Cyber Security Solutions. These Threat Intel Platforms tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to koat Platform listed on CybersecTools, all within the Threat Intel Platforms category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
koat Platform is a commercial Threat Intel Platforms tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
koat Platform is a Threat Intel Platforms tool within the broader Threat & Vulnerability Management category. It is used by security professionals for threat intel platforms capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.