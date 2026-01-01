Endpoint agent that detects and contains ransomware, limiting damage to ~7 files.

Key features: Real-time ransomware process detection and containment, Monitor Mode for false positive reduction before enforcement, Active Mode for automatic process containment, Ransomware attack simulation for configuration testing, Detection records capturing process, behavior, files, and endpoint details

Shares 5 capabilities with Kaspersky Next EDR Foundations : Ransomware, Ransomware Prevention, Windows Security, Anomaly Detection +1 more