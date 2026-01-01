Top picks: Spharaka EdgeProtect™, Somansa Privacy-i EDR, QuellSecure Quell — plus 45 more compared.Endpoint Security
Evaluating Kaspersky Next EDR Foundations alternatives comes down to matching Endpoint Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Kaspersky Next EDR Foundations is a commercial Endpoint Detection and Response tool developed by Kaspersky. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Spharaka EdgeProtect™, Somansa Privacy-i EDR, QuellSecure Quell, Bitdefender GravityZone EDR, and Todyl Endpoint Security. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Kaspersky Next EDR Foundations, including their key features and shared capabilities.
EDR platform for real-time endpoint threat prevention, detection, and response.
Shares 5 capabilities with Kaspersky Next EDR Foundations: Ransomware, Ransomware Prevention, Anomaly Detection, Vulnerability +1 more
Next-gen antivirus & EDR with pattern/behavior detection engines
Shares 4 capabilities with Kaspersky Next EDR Foundations: MITRE Attack, Ransomware Prevention, Anomaly Detection, Zero Day
Endpoint agent that detects and contains ransomware, limiting damage to ~7 files.
Shares 5 capabilities with Kaspersky Next EDR Foundations: Ransomware, Ransomware Prevention, Windows Security, Anomaly Detection +1 more
EDR platform with automated cross-endpoint correlation and prevention-first approach
Shares 3 capabilities with Kaspersky Next EDR Foundations: Patch Management, MITRE Attack, Ransomware Prevention
EDR and NGAV solution for endpoint threat detection, prevention, and response
Shares 3 capabilities with Kaspersky Next EDR Foundations: MITRE Attack, Ransomware Prevention, Anomaly Detection
Prevention-first EDR stopping zero-day attacks, ransomware, and fileless malware
Shares 4 capabilities with Kaspersky Next EDR Foundations: Ransomware Prevention, Windows Security, Anomaly Detection, Zero Day
AI-driven endpoint security platform with EDR, NGAV, and autonomous response
Shares 3 capabilities with Kaspersky Next EDR Foundations: MITRE Attack, Ransomware Prevention, Anomaly Detection
EDR+EPP solution for endpoint protection, threat detection, and response
Shares 3 capabilities with Kaspersky Next EDR Foundations: MITRE Attack, Ransomware Prevention, Anomaly Detection
EDR platform for real-time endpoint threat prevention, detection, and response.
Next-gen antivirus & EDR with pattern/behavior detection engines
Endpoint agent that detects and contains ransomware, limiting damage to ~7 files.
EDR platform with automated cross-endpoint correlation and prevention-first approach
EDR and NGAV solution for endpoint threat detection, prevention, and response
Prevention-first EDR stopping zero-day attacks, ransomware, and fileless malware
AI-driven endpoint security platform with EDR, NGAV, and autonomous response
EDR+EPP solution for endpoint protection, threat detection, and response
AI-driven ransomware detection, prevention, and recovery platform
Ransomware-specific detection tool for rapid identification of extortion attacks
Autonomous EDR preventing data theft, ransomware & identity theft attacks
EDR solution with ransomware recovery, threat detection, and access control
EDR platform detecting and remediating endpoint threats with ML-based analysis
Cloud-based EDR solution for threat detection and response across endpoints
AI-powered EDR detecting zero-day threats & APTs via behavioral analysis
European EPP+EDR+ASM platform with IKARUS malware engine in a single agent.
Prevention-first next-gen EDR stopping zero-day & ransomware in <20ms.
AI-powered endpoint protection, detection, and response platform
EDR platform with EPP capabilities for endpoint threat detection and response
eBPF-based, AI-driven EDR for edge, containers, and critical infra.
Unified endpoint control plane combining EDR, EPP, and XDR with NAC/ZTNA enforcement.
Enterprise endpoint security with EDR, anti-ransomware, and behavior blocking
Multiplatform endpoint security with detection and response capabilities
AI-powered EDR solution for endpoint threat detection and automated response
EDR solution with behavioral analytics and MITRE ATT&CK mapping
AI-driven EDR for threat detection, response, and investigation on endpoints
AI-powered endpoint protection platform with EDR and identity security
EDR solution for workstations and servers with attack detection capabilities
Unified endpoint mgmt, EDR, and vuln mgmt platform for cross-platform devices
Endpoint security platform with managed AV, EDR, and 24/7 MDR capabilities
Anti-ransomware platform protecting against attacks across the attack lifecycle
Anti-ransomware platform with detection, prevention, recovery & 24/7 SOC
EDR platform for APT threat hunting and ransomware prevention with MDR
On-premises/hybrid EDR with local threat detection, response, and NAC integration.
Endpoint agent detecting in-memory malicious code execution on Windows.
AI-native endpoint agent detecting insider risk and AI misuse via intent analysis.
EDR solution with Zero Trust architecture and AI-based malware detection
AI-based endpoint security with behavioral analysis and autonomous response
EDR solution with in-memory detection and machine learning capabilities
Unified endpoint security platform with EDR, next-gen AV, and threat hunting
Real-time endpoint threat investigation and incident response platform
Policy-based EDR solution monitoring endpoints for IoCs with automated responses
Cross-platform EDR sensor for endpoint threat detection and telemetry.
Agentless Linux EDR platform for threat detection and incident response.
AI-powered endpoint protection with integrated EPP and EDR capabilities
Enterprise endpoint protection platform with autonomous response capabilities
Integrated EPP/EDR solution for endpoint protection and threat response
AI-driven endpoint security with prevention, detection, and response capabilities
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Kaspersky Next EDR Foundations.
The most popular alternatives to Kaspersky Next EDR Foundations include Spharaka EdgeProtect™, Somansa Privacy-i EDR, QuellSecure Quell, Bitdefender GravityZone EDR, and Todyl Endpoint Security. These Endpoint Detection and Response tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Kaspersky Next EDR Foundations listed on CybersecTools, all within the Endpoint Detection and Response category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Kaspersky Next EDR Foundations is a commercial Endpoint Detection and Response tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Kaspersky Next EDR Foundations is a Endpoint Detection and Response tool within the broader Endpoint Security category. It is used by security professionals for endpoint detection and response capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.