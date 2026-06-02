Entry-level EDR & endpoint protection for SMBs against ransomware & malware.
Entry-level EDR & endpoint protection for SMBs against ransomware & malware.
Kaspersky Next EDR Foundations is an endpoint security product designed for small and medium businesses, offering protection against ransomware, fileless malware, zero-day attacks, and other threats. It is part of the Kaspersky Next product line and sits at the entry level, with higher-tier options available (EDR Optimum and XDR Optimum). Key capabilities include: - File, web, and mail threat protection to block known and unknown malware - Anti-ransomware tools to prevent data encryption and loss - Network security monitoring - Application, web, and device controls to restrict risky user activity - Vulnerability scanning to identify endpoints with outdated applications - Basic EDR capabilities including root cause analysis and visual attack pathways - Cloud discovery and vulnerability assessment for identifying suspicious activity and security gaps - Cloud monitoring for network visibility Deployment options: - Available as both cloud-based and on-premises deployments - Managed through a centralized control dashboard - Designed to require minimal cybersecurity expertise, with predefined security policies and automation Management profile: - Intended for IT specialists - Estimated management time of approximately 15 minutes per week - Supports MSP (Managed Service Provider) delivery model via Kaspersky's MSP program Licensing: - Commercial product with a 30-day free trial available - Positioned as an affordable enterprise-grade security solution for SMBs
Common questions about Kaspersky Next EDR Foundations including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Kaspersky Next EDR Foundations is Entry-level EDR & endpoint protection for SMBs against ransomware & malware, developed by Kaspersky. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Ransomware Prevention, Ransomware, Zero Day.
Kaspersky Next EDR Foundations offers the following core capabilities:
Kaspersky Next EDR Foundations is deployed as a hybrid solution, suited to smb, mid-market organizations looking to operationalize endpoint security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Kaspersky Next EDR Foundations is built for security teams handling Ransomware Prevention, Ransomware, Zero Day, Vulnerability. It supports workflows including anti-ransomware and anti-malware protection, file, web, and mail threat protection, application, web, and device controls. Teams typically adopt Kaspersky Next EDR Foundations when they need to endpoint security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/kaspersky-next-edr-foundations
Kaspersky Next EDR Foundations is a commercial Endpoint Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.kaspersky.com/next-edr-foundations or contact Kaspersky directly.
Popular alternatives to Kaspersky Next EDR Foundations include:
Compare all Kaspersky Next EDR Foundations alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/kaspersky-next-edr-foundations
Kaspersky Next EDR Foundations is for security teams and organizations that need Ransomware Prevention, Ransomware, Zero Day, Vulnerability, Patch Management. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Endpoint Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/endpoint-security
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