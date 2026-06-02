Kaspersky Next EDR Foundations Description

Kaspersky Next EDR Foundations is an endpoint security product designed for small and medium businesses, offering protection against ransomware, fileless malware, zero-day attacks, and other threats. It is part of the Kaspersky Next product line and sits at the entry level, with higher-tier options available (EDR Optimum and XDR Optimum). Key capabilities include: - File, web, and mail threat protection to block known and unknown malware - Anti-ransomware tools to prevent data encryption and loss - Network security monitoring - Application, web, and device controls to restrict risky user activity - Vulnerability scanning to identify endpoints with outdated applications - Basic EDR capabilities including root cause analysis and visual attack pathways - Cloud discovery and vulnerability assessment for identifying suspicious activity and security gaps - Cloud monitoring for network visibility Deployment options: - Available as both cloud-based and on-premises deployments - Managed through a centralized control dashboard - Designed to require minimal cybersecurity expertise, with predefined security policies and automation Management profile: - Intended for IT specialists - Estimated management time of approximately 15 minutes per week - Supports MSP (Managed Service Provider) delivery model via Kaspersky's MSP program Licensing: - Commercial product with a 30-day free trial available - Positioned as an affordable enterprise-grade security solution for SMBs