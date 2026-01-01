Top picks: Orca Security CSPM, Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance, Vulneri CSPM — plus 45 more compared.Cloud Security
Evaluating ControlMonkey Agentic IaC Automation Platform alternatives comes down to matching Cloud Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
ControlMonkey Agentic IaC Automation Platform is a commercial Cloud Security Posture Management tool developed by ControlMonkey. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Orca Security CSPM, Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance, Vulneri CSPM, Turbot, and Snyk Infrastructure as Code. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to ControlMonkey Agentic IaC Automation Platform, including their key features and shared capabilities.
CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt
Multi-cloud compliance platform with 150+ frameworks and CIS benchmarks
Agentless CSPM for AWS, Azure, GCP & OCI with continuous config monitoring.
Shares 4 capabilities with ControlMonkey Agentic IaC Automation Platform: Cloud Native, Visibility, Infrastructure As Code, Misconfiguration
Cloud & AI security platform for compliance, posture mgmt, and agent control.
Shares 4 capabilities with ControlMonkey Agentic IaC Automation Platform: Configuration Management, Cloud Native, Visibility, Misconfiguration
Scans IaC files for misconfigurations before deployment to production.
Shares 4 capabilities with ControlMonkey Agentic IaC Automation Platform: DEVSECOPS, Infrastructure As Code, Misconfiguration, CI/CD
Multi-cloud CSPM tool for misconfiguration detection, compliance & remediation.
Cloud security posture management platform for risk identification
Cloud security asset exposure management and visibility platform
CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt
Multi-cloud compliance platform with 150+ frameworks and CIS benchmarks
Agentless CSPM for AWS, Azure, GCP & OCI with continuous config monitoring.
Cloud & AI security platform for compliance, posture mgmt, and agent control.
Scans IaC files for misconfigurations before deployment to production.
Multi-cloud CSPM tool for misconfiguration detection, compliance & remediation.
Cloud security posture management platform for risk identification
Cloud security asset exposure management and visibility platform
Agentless CSPM for continuous misconfiguration detection across multi-cloud.
AI-native cloud governance platform for cost optimization and compliance
Cloud & database asset intelligence platform for visibility & compliance
CSPM platform for detecting misconfigurations & compliance gaps across clouds
Scans IaC templates for security misconfigurations before deployment
CSPM tool for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance monitoring
CSPM platform for multi-cloud security monitoring and misconfiguration detection
AI-powered cloud architecture validation and secure design platform
Cyber risk mgmt & compliance for VMware Cloud Foundation private clouds
Cloud mgmt platform w/ security-by-design automation for cloud provisioning
Cloud security posture mgmt with CIEM, compliance mapping & threat detection
IaC scanning tool for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Kubernetes configurations
CSPM tool for AWS, Azure, and GCP with misconfig detection and compliance
CSPM tool for continuous vulnerability scanning across cloud providers
CSPM solution providing real-time cloud risk visibility and prioritization
AI-driven CSPM for multi-cloud risk detection and compliance monitoring
Multi-cloud network security policy management and risk detection platform
CSPM solution for multi-cloud security monitoring and misconfiguration detection
Managed CSPM service for cloud environment security assessment and hardening
CSPM solution for multi-cloud visibility, compliance, and misconfiguration mgmt
Unified cloud security operations platform for multicloud workload protection
CSPM tool that audits cloud environments for misconfigurations and compliance
Cloud security enforcement platform with full cloud service coverage.
Cloud security scanner that finds & fixes 383+ misconfigs across major cloud providers.
CSPM tool with runtime threat detection, ML models, and auto-remediation.
CSPM solution for detecting and remediating cloud misconfigurations.
Multi-cloud governance, compliance, and security platform with AI pentesting.
Managed cloud security, compliance, and CSPM platform for healthcare orgs.
A multi-threaded Ruby tool for comprehensive AWS security inventory collection that gathers detailed resource attributes, metadata, and policy information across AWS environments.
AI-powered cloud security policy enforcement platform to prevent misconfigurations.
Cloud security platform for compliance, event analytics, and asset monitoring
Real-time CSPM for multi-cloud security risk identification and remediation
Multi-cloud security audit and health monitoring platform with compliance mgmt
Cloud security audit service for AWS, Azure, and GCP infrastructure
Continuous cloud security monitoring & compliance for AWS and Azure.
Managed multi-cloud security posture mgmt SaaS for AWS, GCP, and Azure.
Autonomous cyber resilience platform for cloud, backups, and IaC continuity.
Managed cloud security services for AWS, Azure, and GCP environments
AI-powered cloud security platform with autonomous agents for compliance
AI-driven multi-cloud assessment platform for security & compliance evaluation
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to ControlMonkey Agentic IaC Automation Platform.
The most popular alternatives to ControlMonkey Agentic IaC Automation Platform include Orca Security CSPM, Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance, Vulneri CSPM, Turbot, and Snyk Infrastructure as Code. These Cloud Security Posture Management tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to ControlMonkey Agentic IaC Automation Platform listed on CybersecTools, all within the Cloud Security Posture Management category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
ControlMonkey Agentic IaC Automation Platform is a commercial Cloud Security Posture Management tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
ControlMonkey Agentic IaC Automation Platform is a Cloud Security Posture Management tool within the broader Cloud Security category. It is used by security professionals for cloud security posture management capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.