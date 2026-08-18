ControlMonkey Agentic IaC Automation Platform Description

ControlMonkey Agentic IaC Automation Platform is an end-to-end platform for managing cloud infrastructure through Infrastructure as Code (IaC), with a focus on Terraform automation, governance, and resilience. Core functions: - Backup and Recovery: Takes daily snapshots of cloud infrastructure configuration and enables one-click recovery, providing a "time machine" for cloud state restoration. - Automation: Automates infrastructure delivery pipelines using Terraform and IaC. Supports importing unmanaged cloud resources into IaC, centralized reusable Terraform pipelines, and full change management workflows. - Drift Detection and Remediation: Detects real-time configuration drift and ClickOps changes (manual console changes outside IaC), and provides remediation capabilities. - Visibility and Inventory: Provides a full cloud inventory with IaC coverage posture across multiple clouds, regions, and teams. Surfaces Terraform and OpenTofu insights and identifies shadow infrastructure. - Policy and Governance: Enforces infrastructure policies before changes are applied, reducing compliance gaps and audit risk. - AI-Powered IaC Code Generation: Uses AI to generate IaC code as part of the automation workflow. The platform targets platform engineering, DevOps, and cloud infrastructure teams managing infrastructure at scale across multiple cloud providers. It addresses challenges including disaster recovery risk, compliance fragmentation, and manual provisioning toil.