End-to-end IaC automation platform for Terraform governance & cloud resilience.
End-to-end IaC automation platform for Terraform governance & cloud resilience.
ControlMonkey Agentic IaC Automation Platform is an end-to-end platform for managing cloud infrastructure through Infrastructure as Code (IaC), with a focus on Terraform automation, governance, and resilience. Core functions: - Backup and Recovery: Takes daily snapshots of cloud infrastructure configuration and enables one-click recovery, providing a "time machine" for cloud state restoration. - Automation: Automates infrastructure delivery pipelines using Terraform and IaC. Supports importing unmanaged cloud resources into IaC, centralized reusable Terraform pipelines, and full change management workflows. - Drift Detection and Remediation: Detects real-time configuration drift and ClickOps changes (manual console changes outside IaC), and provides remediation capabilities. - Visibility and Inventory: Provides a full cloud inventory with IaC coverage posture across multiple clouds, regions, and teams. Surfaces Terraform and OpenTofu insights and identifies shadow infrastructure. - Policy and Governance: Enforces infrastructure policies before changes are applied, reducing compliance gaps and audit risk. - AI-Powered IaC Code Generation: Uses AI to generate IaC code as part of the automation workflow. The platform targets platform engineering, DevOps, and cloud infrastructure teams managing infrastructure at scale across multiple cloud providers. It addresses challenges including disaster recovery risk, compliance fragmentation, and manual provisioning toil.
Common questions about ControlMonkey Agentic IaC Automation Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
ControlMonkey Agentic IaC Automation Platform is End-to-end IaC automation platform for Terraform governance & cloud resilience, developed by ControlMonkey. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with Infrastructure As Code, Cloud Native, Configuration Management.
ControlMonkey Agentic IaC Automation Platform offers the following core capabilities:
ControlMonkey Agentic IaC Automation Platform integrates natively with Terraform, OpenTofu. Integration support lets security teams connect ControlMonkey Agentic IaC Automation Platform to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
ControlMonkey Agentic IaC Automation Platform is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize cloud security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
ControlMonkey Agentic IaC Automation Platform is built for security teams handling Infrastructure As Code, Cloud Native, Configuration Management, Misconfiguration. It supports workflows including ai-powered iac code generation, daily infrastructure snapshots and one-click recovery, real-time drift and clickops detection. Teams typically adopt ControlMonkey Agentic IaC Automation Platform when they need to cloud security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/controlmonkey-agentic-iac-automation-platform
ControlMonkey Agentic IaC Automation Platform is a commercial Cloud Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://controlmonkey.io/iac-automation-platform/ or contact ControlMonkey directly.
Popular alternatives to ControlMonkey Agentic IaC Automation Platform include:
Compare all ControlMonkey Agentic IaC Automation Platform alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/controlmonkey-agentic-iac-automation-platform
ControlMonkey Agentic IaC Automation Platform is for security teams and organizations that need Infrastructure As Code, Cloud Native, Configuration Management, Misconfiguration, Visibility. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Cloud Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/cloud-security
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt
Multi-cloud compliance platform with 150+ frameworks and CIS benchmarks
Agentless CSPM for AWS, Azure, GCP & OCI with continuous config monitoring.
Cloud & AI security platform for compliance, posture mgmt, and agent control.
Scans IaC files for misconfigurations before deployment to production.