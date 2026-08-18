Cloud & AI security platform for compliance, posture mgmt, and agent control.
Cloud & AI security platform for compliance, posture mgmt, and agent control.
Turbot is a security platform company offering three distinct products for cloud and AI security: Guardrails, Guardian, and Pipes. Turbot Guardrails: Guardrails is a continuous cloud compliance and remediation platform. It monitors real-time changes across cloud environments and automatically remediates misconfigurations as they occur. It provides over 10,000 controls across AWS, Azure, GCP, GitHub, and OCI. Control objectives can be described in natural language, and the platform operates on a continuous, event-driven remediation loop rather than an alert-and-ticket workflow. Turbot Guardian (Preview): Guardian is a security visibility and control platform for AI agents and their credentials. It is designed for organizations using AI coding agents ("vibe coding") that have access to sensitive credentials and systems. Guardian provides discovery of AI agents across an organization's fleet, visibility into credential usage, session playback for AI agent activity, and real-time policy enforcement over those agents. Turbot Pipes: Pipes is a cloud intelligence, security, and automation platform built on Steampipe and Powerpipe. It allows users to query cloud infrastructure using SQL, provides dashboards, compliance benchmarks, and relationship graphs. It also supports scheduled queries to create persistent data snapshots (datatanks). Pipes is free for developers. Together, the three products address cloud security posture management, AI agent security, and cloud intelligence/visibility for security and operations teams.
Common questions about Turbot including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Turbot is Cloud & AI security platform for compliance, posture mgmt, and agent control, developed by Turbot. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Native, AWS, Azure.
Turbot offers the following core capabilities:
Turbot integrates natively with AWS, Azure, GCP, GitHub, OCI. Integration support lets security teams connect Turbot to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Turbot is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize cloud security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Turbot is built for security teams handling Cloud Native, AWS, Azure, GCP. It supports workflows including continuous, event-driven cloud misconfiguration remediation, 10,000+ compliance controls across major cloud providers, natural language control objective definition. Teams typically adopt Turbot when they need to cloud security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/turbot
Turbot is a commercial Cloud Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://turbot.com/ or contact Turbot directly.
Popular alternatives to Turbot include:
Compare all Turbot alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/turbot
Turbot is for security teams and organizations that need Cloud Native, AWS, Azure, GCP, Misconfiguration. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Cloud Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/cloud-security
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