Turbot Description

Turbot is a security platform company offering three distinct products for cloud and AI security: Guardrails, Guardian, and Pipes. Turbot Guardrails: Guardrails is a continuous cloud compliance and remediation platform. It monitors real-time changes across cloud environments and automatically remediates misconfigurations as they occur. It provides over 10,000 controls across AWS, Azure, GCP, GitHub, and OCI. Control objectives can be described in natural language, and the platform operates on a continuous, event-driven remediation loop rather than an alert-and-ticket workflow. Turbot Guardian (Preview): Guardian is a security visibility and control platform for AI agents and their credentials. It is designed for organizations using AI coding agents ("vibe coding") that have access to sensitive credentials and systems. Guardian provides discovery of AI agents across an organization's fleet, visibility into credential usage, session playback for AI agent activity, and real-time policy enforcement over those agents. Turbot Pipes: Pipes is a cloud intelligence, security, and automation platform built on Steampipe and Powerpipe. It allows users to query cloud infrastructure using SQL, provides dashboards, compliance benchmarks, and relationship graphs. It also supports scheduled queries to create persistent data snapshots (datatanks). Pipes is free for developers. Together, the three products address cloud security posture management, AI agent security, and cloud intelligence/visibility for security and operations teams.