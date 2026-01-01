Top picks: Orca Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management, Memority Identity Factory 360°, Oak ConnectAny — plus 45 more compared.IAM
Evaluating Way IAM Enforcement Platform alternatives comes down to matching IAM capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Way IAM Enforcement Platform is a commercial Identity Governance and Administration tool developed by Way Security. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Orca Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management, Memority Identity Factory 360°, Oak ConnectAny, Lumos Autonomous Identity Platform, and YeshID. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Way IAM Enforcement Platform, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Mgmt for multi-cloud identity & access control
SaaS IAM platform covering IGA, SSO, MFA, and CIAM for all identity types.
Shares 7 capabilities with Way IAM Enforcement Platform: Least Privilege, Authorization, Authentication, Permissions +3 more
AI-driven IGA connector engine linking any system to Oak's identity platform.
Shares 6 capabilities with Way IAM Enforcement Platform: Least Privilege, Inventory, Visibility, Permissions +2 more
AI-driven IGA platform for access governance, lifecycle mgmt, and identity risk.
Shares 6 capabilities with Way IAM Enforcement Platform: Least Privilege, Inventory, Visibility, Permissions +2 more
IAM & IGA platform with AI for lifecycle mgmt, access governance & compliance.
Shares 6 capabilities with Way IAM Enforcement Platform: Least Privilege, Inventory, Permissions, MFA +2 more
Unifies identity records across all org systems into a single live view.
Shares 5 capabilities with Way IAM Enforcement Platform: Least Privilege, Inventory, Visibility, SSO +1 more
Cloud-based IAM platform for community banks with automated provisioning.
Shares 5 capabilities with Way IAM Enforcement Platform: Least Privilege, Authorization, Authentication, Permissions +1 more
Agentic access mgmt platform for human & AI identity governance.
Shares 5 capabilities with Way IAM Enforcement Platform: Least Privilege, Visibility, Permissions, SSO +1 more
Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Mgmt for multi-cloud identity & access control
SaaS IAM platform covering IGA, SSO, MFA, and CIAM for all identity types.
AI-driven IGA connector engine linking any system to Oak's identity platform.
AI-driven IGA platform for access governance, lifecycle mgmt, and identity risk.
IAM & IGA platform with AI for lifecycle mgmt, access governance & compliance.
Unifies identity records across all org systems into a single live view.
Cloud-based IAM platform for community banks with automated provisioning.
Agentic access mgmt platform for human & AI identity governance.
AI-driven IAM risk mitigation with automated least privilege enforcement & JIT access.
Unified identity data platform for discovery, observability, and governance.
Unified policy mgmt platform for design, governance & enforcement of access policies.
IAM platform with visual identity orchestration and low/no-code workflows
Centralized access mgmt platform for self-service requests & governance
Identity graph visualization for access visibility and risk analysis
Audits and manages user permissions to reduce security risks.
Automates user access reviews with real-time visibility and audit-ready logging.
ML-driven access governance for entitlement visibility & outlier detection.
Lightweight IGA platform for cloud identity lifecycle & access governance.
AD permissions audit tool for analyzing ACLs, access rights, and security principals.
Automates identity provisioning and deprovisioning across enterprise systems.
Enterprise IAM platform with IGA, PAM, and Zero Trust access controls.
Automates user access provisioning & de-provisioning across apps.
Identity governance platform for access mgmt, compliance & lifecycle automation
Identity security platform unifying IAM data with usage-level visibility
Identity data platform that unifies, observes, and acts on identity data
Identity management solution for automated provisioning and access control
Self-service access request and provisioning platform with JIT access
Identity governance platform for managing identities and access entitlements
AI-driven identity security platform for human, NHI, and AI identities
Identity Governance and Administration platform for identity lifecycle mgmt
Cloud and on-premise IGA solution with tiered offerings for identity lifecycle
IGA solution for managing digital identities and access permissions
AI-native identity governance platform for human, non-human, and AI identities
Continuous identity discovery and lifecycle mgmt across hybrid environments
Automates user access reviews and certifications across enterprise systems
Manages AD, Entra ID & M365 with delegation, automation & least privilege
Unified admin console for hybrid AD, Entra ID, Intune, Teams & M365 mgmt.
Workforce IAM platform for identity lifecycle, access governance, and SSO
Identity governance platform for access control and policy enforcement
Identity and application visibility platform for access risk management
Centralized identity data platform unifying human & non-human identities
Automates just-in-time access requests with least privilege policies
IGA platform for SaaS app discovery, access mgmt, and compliance automation
IGA solution with managed services for access governance and compliance
Automated identity and access mgmt solution for Microsoft environments
AI-powered digital employee for automating IAM tasks and orchestration
SCIM-based user provisioning service for automated identity lifecycle management
IAM platform providing continuous identity observability across applications
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Way IAM Enforcement Platform.
The most popular alternatives to Way IAM Enforcement Platform include Orca Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management, Memority Identity Factory 360°, Oak ConnectAny, Lumos Autonomous Identity Platform, and YeshID. These Identity Governance and Administration tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Way IAM Enforcement Platform listed on CybersecTools, all within the Identity Governance and Administration category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Way IAM Enforcement Platform is a commercial Identity Governance and Administration tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Way IAM Enforcement Platform is a Identity Governance and Administration tool within the broader IAM category. It is used by security professionals for identity governance and administration capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.