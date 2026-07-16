Oak ConnectAny Description

Oak ConnectAny is a connector engine designed for Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms. It enables organizations to integrate their identity management systems with a broad range of applications and infrastructure, including homegrown, on-premises, and custom-built systems that traditional IGA vendors typically cannot reach. Key capabilities: - Universal connectivity: Connects to any system that contains identities, regardless of whether the system exposes a standard API. This includes legacy, on-premises, homegrown, and custom applications. - Rapid onboarding: New system integrations are completed in days rather than the months-long timelines associated with legacy IGA connector projects. - Identity graph construction: Each new connection contributes to a unified identity graph, providing complete visibility across all connected systems and reducing blind spots in identity coverage. - Reduced standing access: The comprehensive identity graph enables enforcement of least-privilege principles by surfacing access that would otherwise go unmanaged. - Governance coverage: Extends identity governance controls to systems that were previously outside the scope of IGA programs. Target audience: ConnectAny is positioned for large enterprises, particularly Fortune 500 organizations, which typically maintain 200 or more system connectors and face persistent coverage gaps with legacy IGA solutions. Professional services: Oak also offers a "White Gloves" managed service for organizations that need assistance building, migrating, or managing their identity programs alongside the ConnectAny connector engine.