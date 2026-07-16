AI-driven IGA connector engine linking any system to Oak's identity platform.
AI-driven IGA connector engine linking any system to Oak's identity platform.
Oak ConnectAny is a connector engine designed for Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms. It enables organizations to integrate their identity management systems with a broad range of applications and infrastructure, including homegrown, on-premises, and custom-built systems that traditional IGA vendors typically cannot reach. Key capabilities: - Universal connectivity: Connects to any system that contains identities, regardless of whether the system exposes a standard API. This includes legacy, on-premises, homegrown, and custom applications. - Rapid onboarding: New system integrations are completed in days rather than the months-long timelines associated with legacy IGA connector projects. - Identity graph construction: Each new connection contributes to a unified identity graph, providing complete visibility across all connected systems and reducing blind spots in identity coverage. - Reduced standing access: The comprehensive identity graph enables enforcement of least-privilege principles by surfacing access that would otherwise go unmanaged. - Governance coverage: Extends identity governance controls to systems that were previously outside the scope of IGA programs. Target audience: ConnectAny is positioned for large enterprises, particularly Fortune 500 organizations, which typically maintain 200 or more system connectors and face persistent coverage gaps with legacy IGA solutions. Professional services: Oak also offers a "White Gloves" managed service for organizations that need assistance building, migrating, or managing their identity programs alongside the ConnectAny connector engine.
Common questions about Oak ConnectAny including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Oak ConnectAny is AI-driven IGA connector engine linking any system to Oak's identity platform, developed by Oak. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Least Privilege, Graph, Inventory.
Oak ConnectAny offers the following core capabilities:
Oak ConnectAny integrates natively with Salesforce, AWS, Azure, Microsoft Entra, Databricks, Datadog, Palo Alto Networks, HubSpot, Snowflake, Okta, Atlassian, Wiz, Jenkins, GCP, Zendesk and 5 more. Integration support lets security teams connect Oak ConnectAny to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Oak ConnectAny is deployed as a hybrid solution, suited to enterprise organizations looking to operationalize iam. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Oak ConnectAny is built for security teams handling Least Privilege, Graph, Inventory, Permissions. It supports workflows including universal system connectivity including homegrown, on-premises, and custom applications, rapid connector onboarding in days rather than quarters, unified identity graph across all connected systems. Teams typically adopt Oak ConnectAny when they need to iam capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/oak-connectany
Oak ConnectAny is a commercial IAM solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.oak.id/connectany or contact Oak directly.
Popular alternatives to Oak ConnectAny include:
Compare all Oak ConnectAny alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/oak-connectany
Oak ConnectAny is for security teams and organizations that need Least Privilege, Graph, Inventory, Permissions, RBAC. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other IAM tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/iam
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
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