IAM & IGA platform with AI for lifecycle mgmt, access governance & compliance.

Key features: AI-assisted identity workflows via Rae (onboarding, offboarding, access changes), Automated provisioning and deprovisioning via SCIM, REST, and manual app connectors, Access requests and approvals via Slack and Microsoft Teams with time-based expiration, Shadow IT and OAuth token visibility with instant revocation, Identity drift detection (stale accounts, over-permissioned users, role mismatches)

Shares 7 capabilities with Oak ConnectAny : Workflow, Least Privilege, RBAC, Inventory +3 more