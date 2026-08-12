Corma Automated Identity Governance & Admin Description

Corma Automated Identity Governance & Administration (IGA) is a platform that manages user identities and access rights across SaaS, cloud, and on-premises applications throughout the full employee lifecycle. Core function: - Provides a continuously updated inventory of all applications, identities, and access entitlements across an organization, including federated, unfederated, and Shadow IT applications - Enforces role-based access control (RBAC) and least-privilege principles through policy-driven workflows Key capabilities: Discovery and visibility: - Detects all SaaS and AI applications in use, including unauthorized and shadow apps adopted via browser or installed on endpoints - Maps identities to entitlements and application owners - Maintains a single system of record for all user permissions across cloud services, on-premises systems, and third-party applications Access governance: - Automates access request workflows with entitlement context routed to appropriate approvers - Conducts periodic access certifications and reviews to identify and revoke unnecessary permissions - Enforces separation of duties and least-privilege access policies Joiner-Mover-Leaver (JML) lifecycle automation: - Automates provisioning of access for new employees (joiners) - Adjusts access when employees change roles (movers) - Deprovisioning access when employees leave (leavers) - Targets zero-touch, compliant provisioning and deprovisioning Compliance and audit: - Provides automated access reviews and audit trails - Supports continuous compliance monitoring - Certified under GDPR and ISO standards The platform targets IT and security teams seeking to reduce manual access management tasks, eliminate overprovisioned accounts, and maintain audit-ready access records.