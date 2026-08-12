IGA platform automating RBAC, access reviews, and JML lifecycle across all apps.
IGA platform automating RBAC, access reviews, and JML lifecycle across all apps.
Corma Automated Identity Governance & Administration (IGA) is a platform that manages user identities and access rights across SaaS, cloud, and on-premises applications throughout the full employee lifecycle. Core function: - Provides a continuously updated inventory of all applications, identities, and access entitlements across an organization, including federated, unfederated, and Shadow IT applications - Enforces role-based access control (RBAC) and least-privilege principles through policy-driven workflows Key capabilities: Discovery and visibility: - Detects all SaaS and AI applications in use, including unauthorized and shadow apps adopted via browser or installed on endpoints - Maps identities to entitlements and application owners - Maintains a single system of record for all user permissions across cloud services, on-premises systems, and third-party applications Access governance: - Automates access request workflows with entitlement context routed to appropriate approvers - Conducts periodic access certifications and reviews to identify and revoke unnecessary permissions - Enforces separation of duties and least-privilege access policies Joiner-Mover-Leaver (JML) lifecycle automation: - Automates provisioning of access for new employees (joiners) - Adjusts access when employees change roles (movers) - Deprovisioning access when employees leave (leavers) - Targets zero-touch, compliant provisioning and deprovisioning Compliance and audit: - Provides automated access reviews and audit trails - Supports continuous compliance monitoring - Certified under GDPR and ISO standards The platform targets IT and security teams seeking to reduce manual access management tasks, eliminate overprovisioned accounts, and maintain audit-ready access records.
Common questions about Corma Automated Identity Governance & Admin including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Corma Automated Identity Governance & Admin is IGA platform automating RBAC, access reviews, and JML lifecycle across all apps, developed by Corma. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with RBAC, Least Privilege, GDPR.
Corma Automated Identity Governance & Admin offers the following core capabilities:
Corma Automated Identity Governance & Admin is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize iam. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Corma Automated Identity Governance & Admin is built for security teams handling RBAC, Least Privilege, GDPR, Permissions. It supports workflows including automated joiner-mover-leaver (jml) lifecycle management, shadow it and saas application discovery, role-based access control (rbac) enforcement. Teams typically adopt Corma Automated Identity Governance & Admin when they need to iam capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/corma-automated-identity-governance-and-admin
Corma Automated Identity Governance & Admin is a commercial IAM solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.corma.io/platform/automated-identity-governance-administration or contact Corma directly.
Popular alternatives to Corma Automated Identity Governance & Admin include:
Compare all Corma Automated Identity Governance & Admin alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/corma-automated-identity-governance-and-admin
Corma Automated Identity Governance & Admin is for security teams and organizations that need RBAC, Least Privilege, GDPR, Permissions, Workflow. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other IAM tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/iam
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