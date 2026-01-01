AI-driven IGA connector engine linking any system to Oak's identity platform.

Key features: Universal system connectivity including homegrown, on-premises, and custom applications, Rapid connector onboarding in days rather than quarters, Unified identity graph across all connected systems, Governance enforcement across every connected identity, Reduction of standing access through complete identity visibility

Shares 7 capabilities with Corma Automated Identity Governance & Admin : Workflow, Least Privilege, RBAC, Inventory +3 more