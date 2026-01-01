Top picks: Orca Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management, Oak ConnectAny, Lumos Autonomous Identity Platform — plus 45 more compared.IAM
Evaluating Corma Automated Identity Governance & Admin alternatives comes down to matching IAM capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Corma Automated Identity Governance & Admin is a commercial Identity Governance and Administration tool developed by Corma. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Orca Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management, Oak ConnectAny, Lumos Autonomous Identity Platform, YeshID, and Cakewalk. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Corma Automated Identity Governance & Admin, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Mgmt for multi-cloud identity & access control
AI-driven IGA connector engine linking any system to Oak's identity platform.
Shares 7 capabilities with Corma Automated Identity Governance & Admin: Workflow, Least Privilege, RBAC, Inventory +3 more
AI-driven IGA platform for access governance, lifecycle mgmt, and identity risk.
Shares 7 capabilities with Corma Automated Identity Governance & Admin: Workflow, Least Privilege, RBAC, Inventory +3 more
IAM & IGA platform with AI for lifecycle mgmt, access governance & compliance.
Shares 7 capabilities with Corma Automated Identity Governance & Admin: Workflow, Least Privilege, Policy, RBAC +3 more
Agentic access mgmt platform for human & AI identity governance.
Shares 6 capabilities with Corma Automated Identity Governance & Admin: Workflow, Least Privilege, RBAC, Visibility +2 more
Universal IAM enforcement layer extending SSO, MFA & governance to all apps & identities.
Shares 5 capabilities with Corma Automated Identity Governance & Admin: Least Privilege, Inventory, Visibility, Permissions +1 more
AI-driven IAM risk mitigation with automated least privilege enforcement & JIT access.
Shares 5 capabilities with Corma Automated Identity Governance & Admin: Workflow, Least Privilege, RBAC, Permissions +1 more
Cloud-based IAM platform for community banks with automated provisioning.
Shares 5 capabilities with Corma Automated Identity Governance & Admin: Workflow, Least Privilege, RBAC, Permissions +1 more
Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Mgmt for multi-cloud identity & access control
AI-driven IGA connector engine linking any system to Oak's identity platform.
AI-driven IGA platform for access governance, lifecycle mgmt, and identity risk.
IAM & IGA platform with AI for lifecycle mgmt, access governance & compliance.
Agentic access mgmt platform for human & AI identity governance.
Universal IAM enforcement layer extending SSO, MFA & governance to all apps & identities.
AI-driven IAM risk mitigation with automated least privilege enforcement & JIT access.
Cloud-based IAM platform for community banks with automated provisioning.
Unified policy mgmt platform for design, governance & enforcement of access policies.
Unifies identity records across all org systems into a single live view.
AD permissions audit tool for analyzing ACLs, access rights, and security principals.
SaaS IAM platform covering IGA, SSO, MFA, and CIAM for all identity types.
Identity graph visualization for access visibility and risk analysis
Identity governance platform for managing identities and access entitlements
Identity Governance and Administration platform for identity lifecycle mgmt
Cloud and on-premise IGA solution with tiered offerings for identity lifecycle
Manages AD, Entra ID & M365 with delegation, automation & least privilege
Automates just-in-time access requests with least privilege policies
Audits and manages user permissions to reduce security risks.
Automates user access reviews with real-time visibility and audit-ready logging.
Unified RBAC & IGA platform for SaaS/cloud entitlement risk management.
ML-driven access governance for entitlement visibility & outlier detection.
Lightweight IGA platform for cloud identity lifecycle & access governance.
Unified identity data platform for discovery, observability, and governance.
IAM platform managing identity lifecycle, access requests, and certification.
Enterprise IAM platform with IGA, PAM, and Zero Trust access controls.
Automates user access provisioning & de-provisioning across apps.
AI-driven IGA platform managing access for humans, services, and AI agents.
Identity security platform unifying IAM data with usage-level visibility
Oracle Access Governance is an identity and access management solution that helps organizations control, monitor, and audit user access privileges across their IT environment.
Identity data platform that unifies, observes, and acts on identity data
Identity management solution for automated provisioning and access control
Centralized access mgmt platform for self-service requests & governance
Self-service access request and provisioning platform with JIT access
Identity lifecycle management platform for employee onboarding and access control
AI-driven identity security platform for human, NHI, and AI identities
Automated user provisioning and self-service IT catalog for identity mgmt.
IGA solution for managing digital identities and access permissions
AI-native identity governance platform for human, non-human, and AI identities
Continuous identity discovery and lifecycle mgmt across hybrid environments
Automates user access reviews and certifications across enterprise systems
IGA solution for centralized identity lifecycle & access rights management
Unified admin console for hybrid AD, Entra ID, Intune, Teams & M365 mgmt.
Workforce IAM platform for identity lifecycle, access governance, and SSO
IGA solution for managing user identities, access rights, and compliance
Identity governance platform for access control and policy enforcement
Identity and application visibility platform for access risk management
IGA platform for SaaS app discovery, access mgmt, and compliance automation
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Corma Automated Identity Governance & Admin.
The most popular alternatives to Corma Automated Identity Governance & Admin include Orca Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management, Oak ConnectAny, Lumos Autonomous Identity Platform, YeshID, and Cakewalk. These Identity Governance and Administration tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Corma Automated Identity Governance & Admin listed on CybersecTools, all within the Identity Governance and Administration category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Corma Automated Identity Governance & Admin is a commercial Identity Governance and Administration tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Corma Automated Identity Governance & Admin is a Identity Governance and Administration tool within the broader IAM category. It is used by security professionals for identity governance and administration capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.