Way IAM Enforcement Platform Description

Way Security IAM Enforcement Platform is an enforcement layer that sits on top of an organization's existing IAM stack to extend IAM controls across all applications and identities in an enterprise environment. The platform operates in three primary areas: Identity Discovery and Intelligence: - Discovers all identities, applications, and IAM controls across the environment - Creates a unified inventory that serves as a single source of truth for IAM-related assets - Covers both human and non-human identities, as well as modern and legacy applications Unified IAM Enforcement: - Enforces SSO, MFA, provisioning, and governance controls on any application and identity - Extends IAM functionality to applications that do not natively integrate with existing IAM tools - Eliminates the need for custom integration projects to bring applications under IAM coverage Proactive Identity Hygiene: - Continuously identifies identity hygiene risks from initial deployment - Surfaces risks and guides remediation workflows - Operates on an ongoing basis rather than point-in-time assessments The platform is designed for enterprises that have existing IAM tools but face gaps in coverage — particularly where legacy applications, non-standard apps, or non-human identities fall outside the reach of those tools. Way bridges the existing IAM stack to the full application and identity estate without requiring replacement of current tooling.