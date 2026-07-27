Universal IAM enforcement layer extending SSO, MFA & governance to all apps & identities.
Universal IAM enforcement layer extending SSO, MFA & governance to all apps & identities.
Way Security IAM Enforcement Platform is an enforcement layer that sits on top of an organization's existing IAM stack to extend IAM controls across all applications and identities in an enterprise environment. The platform operates in three primary areas: Identity Discovery and Intelligence: - Discovers all identities, applications, and IAM controls across the environment - Creates a unified inventory that serves as a single source of truth for IAM-related assets - Covers both human and non-human identities, as well as modern and legacy applications Unified IAM Enforcement: - Enforces SSO, MFA, provisioning, and governance controls on any application and identity - Extends IAM functionality to applications that do not natively integrate with existing IAM tools - Eliminates the need for custom integration projects to bring applications under IAM coverage Proactive Identity Hygiene: - Continuously identifies identity hygiene risks from initial deployment - Surfaces risks and guides remediation workflows - Operates on an ongoing basis rather than point-in-time assessments The platform is designed for enterprises that have existing IAM tools but face gaps in coverage — particularly where legacy applications, non-standard apps, or non-human identities fall outside the reach of those tools. Way bridges the existing IAM stack to the full application and identity estate without requiring replacement of current tooling.
Common questions about Way IAM Enforcement Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Way IAM Enforcement Platform is Universal IAM enforcement layer extending SSO, MFA & governance to all apps & identities, developed by Way Security. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with SSO, MFA, Non-Human Identity.
Way IAM Enforcement Platform offers the following core capabilities:
Way IAM Enforcement Platform is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize iam. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Way IAM Enforcement Platform is built for security teams handling SSO, MFA, Non-Human Identity, Least Privilege. It supports workflows including identity, application, and iam control discovery across the environment, unified source of truth for all iam assets, sso enforcement across all applications. Teams typically adopt Way IAM Enforcement Platform when they need to iam capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/way-iam-enforcement-platform
Way IAM Enforcement Platform is a commercial IAM solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.way.security/product or contact Way Security directly.
Popular alternatives to Way IAM Enforcement Platform include:
Compare all Way IAM Enforcement Platform alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/way-iam-enforcement-platform
Way IAM Enforcement Platform is for security teams and organizations that need SSO, MFA, Non-Human Identity, Least Privilege, Permissions. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other IAM tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/iam
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