Top Alternatives to Rapid7 Surface CommandAttack Surface
Attack surface management platform providing continuous asset discovery and monitoring
59 Alternatives to Rapid7 Surface Command
Unified asset mgmt platform for devices, identities, apps & infrastructure
Supply chain security platform for IT infrastructure hardware and firmware
Platform for cyber asset attack surface mgmt with asset visibility & control
CAASM platform for asset discovery, vulnerability mgmt, and inventory tracking
Automates asset discovery & analysis across hybrid/multi-cloud environments
Attack surface management platform with dark web & brand monitoring capabilities
IT asset inventory tool for multi-cloud and on-premises environments
CAASM solution for internal attack surface visibility and asset inventory mgmt
Attack surface asset classification and contextualization platform
CAASM platform for asset visibility, vulnerability prioritization & risk mgmt
Discovers and identifies vulnerable open-source and third-party libraries
Continuous asset discovery and risk intelligence platform for compliance
CAASM platform for asset discovery, vulnerability mgmt, and inventory tracking
Attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt
Asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt platform for IT, IoT, OT, and IoMT
IT asset discovery tool providing real-time visibility of network devices
Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management platform for asset visibility & control
Asset visibility & risk mgmt platform for healthcare medical & IT devices
Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt
Cloud-based asset intelligence engine tracking billions of assets globally
Asset visibility and security platform for IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices
Asset inventory platform providing visibility across devices, identities, users
AI-driven threat exposure mgmt platform with EASM, IASM, and ESPM capabilities
Automated asset discovery and classification for IT, IoT, OT, and IoMT devices
Asset discovery and visibility platform for hybrid and multi-cloud networks
Agentless asset discovery and management platform for network visibility
Network discovery platform for MSPs to identify devices, apps & networks
Exposure management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability detection
Agent-less, scan-less IT asset discovery and management platform
Cloud-based IT asset management platform for tracking and managing cyber assets
IT asset inventory & mgmt platform for compliance, risk reduction & visibility
Attack surface mgmt platform for financial institutions with asset discovery
Asset mgmt platform for MSPs/MSSPs with discovery & vulnerability prioritization
Free tool for network asset discovery, topology mapping, and risk visualization
Network scanning tool for device discovery, inventory, and CVE monitoring.
ASM tool providing full attack surface visibility across on-prem & cloud.
Free community tool for asset visibility across devices, apps, and vulns.
Automates asset discovery, visibility, and mapping to reduce attack surface.
IT asset inventory tool with CIA ratings, trust scoring, and vuln tracking.
ASM platform combining CAASM & EASM for full attack surface visibility.
Automated IT asset inventory with agentless/agent-based discovery and CVE scanning.
Agentless network discovery and IT asset auditing tool with config tracking.
Auto-discovers and catalogs IT, OT, IoT, and cloud assets across networks.
AI cyber asset intelligence platform for IT/OT/cloud discovery & inventory.
Managed service for network asset inventory via active & passive scanning.
Passive asset discovery & dependency mapping platform for cyber resilience.
IT asset inventory tool using network sensors and AI to map infrastructure.
AI-driven IT asset mapping platform for post-quantum cryptography readiness.
Automates software & cloud asset discovery, inventory, and risk prioritization.
Centralized platform for asset visibility and continuous security control validation.
AI-powered platform for creating and deploying custom security solutions
Starbase is a graph-based security analysis platform that provides automated asset discovery and relationship mapping across external services and systems to enhance attack surface visibility.
A multi-cloud asset enumeration tool that helps blue teams centralize and inventory assets across multiple cloud providers with minimal configuration.
A Python script that inventories and lists main AWS account resources to provide visibility into cloud infrastructure components that may impact billing or security.
A command line tool that counts and inventories AWS resources across multiple regions, providing visibility into cloud infrastructure with efficient API querying.
A Python tool that uses AWS Cloud Control API to enumerate and catalog AWS resources across specified accounts and regions, outputting results in JSON format.
A command-line tool that discovers and catalogs all AWS resources across an account using botocore, outputting results in JSON format.
Clinv is a command line DevSecOps asset inventory tool for tracking and managing digital assets across organizational infrastructure.
An open-source attack surface management platform for identifying and managing vulnerabilities
