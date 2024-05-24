CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More
Blackpoint CompassOne Logo

Blackpoint CompassOne

by Blackpoint Cyber

Asset inventory platform providing visibility across devices, identities, users

Attack Surface Commercial
Cloud|Startup, SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Visibility
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore Attack Surface24 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
APIBuild market maps, track competitors, monitor vendorsRequest API Access

Blackpoint CompassOne Description

Blackpoint CompassOne is an asset inventory and visibility platform designed for managed service providers (MSPs) and organizations. The platform provides continuous asset discovery across endpoint and cloud environments, tracking devices, identities, users, and applications. The system integrates data from multiple sources to create a unified asset inventory that eliminates data silos. It establishes contextual relationships between assets, vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and security threats to enable risk prioritization. Asset data is continuously updated to maintain accuracy. CompassOne includes search and filtering capabilities for locating assets across client environments. The platform identifies high-risk assets, outdated operating systems, and exposed vulnerabilities. It supports global asset management across multiple clients for MSPs. The system flags high-risk assets to enable proactive mitigation and integrates with Blackpoint's 24/7 security operations center for threat detection and response. Asset intelligence is linked to security events to provide context for incident investigation and response activities. The platform addresses challenges related to tool sprawl by consolidating asset data from disconnected security tools into a single view. It provides visibility into relationships between assets to support risk assessment and security posture management.

Blackpoint CompassOne FAQ

Common questions about Blackpoint CompassOne including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Blackpoint CompassOne is Asset inventory platform providing visibility across devices, identities, users developed by Blackpoint Cyber. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Visibility.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation
Application Security
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools
Threat Management
Wiz Cloud Logo
Wiz Cloud
Cloud Security
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

Sola Security Logo
Sola Security

AI-powered platform for creating and deploying custom security solutions

0
Axonius Asset Management Logo
Axonius Asset Management

Unified asset mgmt platform for devices, identities, apps & infrastructure

0
JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management Logo
JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management

Platform for cyber asset attack surface mgmt with asset visibility & control

0
Opscompass IT Asset Inventory Logo
Opscompass IT Asset Inventory

IT asset inventory tool for multi-cloud and on-premises environments

0
Ivanti Neurons for Discovery Logo
Ivanti Neurons for Discovery

IT asset discovery tool providing real-time visibility of network devices

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Management
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Management
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Management
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Operations
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
521
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
406
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
297
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
290
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
282
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox