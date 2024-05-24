Blackpoint CompassOne
Blackpoint CompassOne
Blackpoint CompassOne Description
Blackpoint CompassOne is an asset inventory and visibility platform designed for managed service providers (MSPs) and organizations. The platform provides continuous asset discovery across endpoint and cloud environments, tracking devices, identities, users, and applications. The system integrates data from multiple sources to create a unified asset inventory that eliminates data silos. It establishes contextual relationships between assets, vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and security threats to enable risk prioritization. Asset data is continuously updated to maintain accuracy. CompassOne includes search and filtering capabilities for locating assets across client environments. The platform identifies high-risk assets, outdated operating systems, and exposed vulnerabilities. It supports global asset management across multiple clients for MSPs. The system flags high-risk assets to enable proactive mitigation and integrates with Blackpoint's 24/7 security operations center for threat detection and response. Asset intelligence is linked to security events to provide context for incident investigation and response activities. The platform addresses challenges related to tool sprawl by consolidating asset data from disconnected security tools into a single view. It provides visibility into relationships between assets to support risk assessment and security posture management.
