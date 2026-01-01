Risk Cognizance Attack Surface Logo

Risk Cognizance Attack Surface

Attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt

Attack Surface
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Risk Cognizance Attack Surface Description

Risk Cognizance Attack Surface Management (ASM) is a platform that provides visibility and management of an organization's digital attack surface. The platform identifies, monitors, and mitigates vulnerabilities across external assets, internal networks, cloud services, and third-party vendors. The solution implements continuous assessments across all ports and services to detect vulnerabilities and enable prioritized remediation. The methodology integrates principles from the NIST Cybersecurity Framework and OWASP guidelines, covering asset identification, risk assessment, protection measures, detection capabilities, incident response, and recovery processes. The platform includes multiple components for asset management (CSAM and EASM), vulnerability and configuration management (TotalAI, VMDR, and API Security), and risk remediation (Risk Eliminator and Patch Management). It incorporates dark web threat intelligence to monitor for data breaches, stolen credentials, and planned cyberattacks. Additional capabilities include threat detection and response through Multi-Vector EDR and Context XDR. The platform provides real-time analytics, threat prioritization, and automated remediation to address security vulnerabilities and maintain compliance with regulatory standards.

Risk Cognizance Attack Surface FAQ

Common questions about Risk Cognizance Attack Surface including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Risk Cognizance Attack Surface is Attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt developed by Risk Cognizance. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Asset Discovery, Attack Surface Mapping.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →