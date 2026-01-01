Risk Cognizance Attack Surface
Risk Cognizance Attack Surface
Risk Cognizance Attack Surface Description
Risk Cognizance Attack Surface Management (ASM) is a platform that provides visibility and management of an organization's digital attack surface. The platform identifies, monitors, and mitigates vulnerabilities across external assets, internal networks, cloud services, and third-party vendors. The solution implements continuous assessments across all ports and services to detect vulnerabilities and enable prioritized remediation. The methodology integrates principles from the NIST Cybersecurity Framework and OWASP guidelines, covering asset identification, risk assessment, protection measures, detection capabilities, incident response, and recovery processes. The platform includes multiple components for asset management (CSAM and EASM), vulnerability and configuration management (TotalAI, VMDR, and API Security), and risk remediation (Risk Eliminator and Patch Management). It incorporates dark web threat intelligence to monitor for data breaches, stolen credentials, and planned cyberattacks. Additional capabilities include threat detection and response through Multi-Vector EDR and Context XDR. The platform provides real-time analytics, threat prioritization, and automated remediation to address security vulnerabilities and maintain compliance with regulatory standards.
Risk Cognizance Attack Surface is an attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability management developed by Risk Cognizance. It is an Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Asset Discovery, Attack Surface Mapping.
