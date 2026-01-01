CyCognito Contextualization
CyCognito Contextualization
CyCognito Contextualization Description
CyCognito Contextualization is an attack surface management capability that automatically classifies and contextualizes organizational assets based on their business relationships and ownership. The platform provides visibility into what assets do, their locations, interconnections, and their attractiveness to attackers. The solution goes beyond CVE and CVSS scoring to analyze assets from an attacker's perspective. It identifies asset ownership to facilitate remediation workflows and enable coordination between security teams. The platform maps organizational structure and digital assets exposed to the internet. CyCognito assesses two key metrics: Asset Attractiveness and Asset Discoverability. These metrics help security teams understand which assets attackers are most likely to target and why. The platform reveals exposed services, APIs, and cloud assets, showing how assets are discovered and what they connect to. The contextualization capability integrates with CyCognito's broader platform features including automated testing, attack path visualization, and risk-based prioritization. It supports security teams in focusing remediation efforts on the most critical 1% of assets that pose the greatest risk. The platform provides evidence and details for each discovered asset, enabling proper understanding of asset management responsibilities across enterprise environments.
