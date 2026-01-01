CyCognito Contextualization Logo

CyCognito Contextualization

Attack surface asset classification and contextualization platform

Attack Surface
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

CyCognito Contextualization Description

CyCognito Contextualization is an attack surface management capability that automatically classifies and contextualizes organizational assets based on their business relationships and ownership. The platform provides visibility into what assets do, their locations, interconnections, and their attractiveness to attackers. The solution goes beyond CVE and CVSS scoring to analyze assets from an attacker's perspective. It identifies asset ownership to facilitate remediation workflows and enable coordination between security teams. The platform maps organizational structure and digital assets exposed to the internet. CyCognito assesses two key metrics: Asset Attractiveness and Asset Discoverability. These metrics help security teams understand which assets attackers are most likely to target and why. The platform reveals exposed services, APIs, and cloud assets, showing how assets are discovered and what they connect to. The contextualization capability integrates with CyCognito's broader platform features including automated testing, attack path visualization, and risk-based prioritization. It supports security teams in focusing remediation efforts on the most critical 1% of assets that pose the greatest risk. The platform provides evidence and details for each discovered asset, enabling proper understanding of asset management responsibilities across enterprise environments.

CyCognito Contextualization FAQ

Common questions about CyCognito Contextualization including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

CyCognito Contextualization is Attack surface asset classification and contextualization platform developed by CyCognito. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Asset Discovery, Asset Inventory.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →