ORDR AI Protect for Security
Asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt platform for IT, IoT, OT, and IoMT
ORDR AI Protect for Security
Asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt platform for IT, IoT, OT, and IoMT
ORDR AI Protect for Security Description
ORDR AI Protect for Security is a cyber asset attack surface management platform that provides automated asset discovery and inventory across IT, IoT, OT, and IoMT environments. The platform consolidates and normalizes asset data from multiple sources to create a unified asset inventory, eliminating duplicate entries and providing real-time visibility into device connectivity, software inventory, SBOM, ownership, and user activities. The solution identifies and classifies unmanaged IoT and OT devices to eliminate security blind spots. It performs security gap analysis by detecting assets missing security controls such as EDR or MDM agents. The platform includes vulnerability management capabilities that identify, prioritize, and track vulnerabilities based on threat level, asset type, and organizational risk. ORDR AI Protect uses an asset graph and AI-enhanced analytics to provide insights into security posture, gaps, and risks through customizable dashboards. The platform supports natural language queries for investigating security questions without requiring coding knowledge. It offers automated remediation workflows through integrations with ITSM, SIEM, and SOC tools. The solution includes compliance reporting capabilities for standards including NIST, CIS, and Cyber Essentials, with customizable dashboards and reports. It tracks user roles, login activities, and privilege levels to monitor user access. The platform provides over 130 out-of-the-box ecosystem integrations and is designed for deployment in minutes with visibility available within hours.
ORDR AI Protect for Security FAQ
Common questions about ORDR AI Protect for Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
ORDR AI Protect for Security is Asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt platform for IT, IoT, OT, and IoMT developed by ORDR. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Asset Discovery, Asset Inventory.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership