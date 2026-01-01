ORDR AI Protect for Security Logo

ORDR AI Protect for Security

Asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt platform for IT, IoT, OT, and IoMT

Attack Surface
Commercial
ORDR AI Protect for Security Description

ORDR AI Protect for Security is a cyber asset attack surface management platform that provides automated asset discovery and inventory across IT, IoT, OT, and IoMT environments. The platform consolidates and normalizes asset data from multiple sources to create a unified asset inventory, eliminating duplicate entries and providing real-time visibility into device connectivity, software inventory, SBOM, ownership, and user activities. The solution identifies and classifies unmanaged IoT and OT devices to eliminate security blind spots. It performs security gap analysis by detecting assets missing security controls such as EDR or MDM agents. The platform includes vulnerability management capabilities that identify, prioritize, and track vulnerabilities based on threat level, asset type, and organizational risk. ORDR AI Protect uses an asset graph and AI-enhanced analytics to provide insights into security posture, gaps, and risks through customizable dashboards. The platform supports natural language queries for investigating security questions without requiring coding knowledge. It offers automated remediation workflows through integrations with ITSM, SIEM, and SOC tools. The solution includes compliance reporting capabilities for standards including NIST, CIS, and Cyber Essentials, with customizable dashboards and reports. It tracks user roles, login activities, and privilege levels to monitor user access. The platform provides over 130 out-of-the-box ecosystem integrations and is designed for deployment in minutes with visibility available within hours.

