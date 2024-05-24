UncommonX Asset Discovery and Management
Agentless asset discovery and management platform for network visibility
UncommonX Asset Discovery and Management
Agentless asset discovery and management platform for network visibility
UncommonX Asset Discovery and Management Description
UncommonX Asset Discovery and Management is a platform that provides agentless discovery and management of IT assets across network environments. The platform deploys a virtual appliance called Revolver that identifies devices and connections without requiring software or sensors on endpoint devices. The system discovers and catalogs servers, workstations, firewalls, switches, cloud services, and SaaS applications. It collects information about IP addresses, manufacturers, operating systems, patch levels, installed software versions, and network connections. The platform integrates with public clouds and existing security technologies through passive integrations for syslog and NetFlow, and active integrations via APIs. UncommonX provides network mapping capabilities and correlates service pack and service level information against the National Vulnerability Database. The platform analyzes network traffic patterns and device behaviors to support asset inventory management, patch prioritization, and vulnerability assessment. The system includes risk rating functionality based on NIST factors and generates alerts and reports on network elements. It identifies IoT/OT devices and provides visibility into cloud services and applications. The platform supports integration with vulnerability management systems and security risk scoring tools to provide asset data for security operations teams.
UncommonX Asset Discovery and Management FAQ
Common questions about UncommonX Asset Discovery and Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
UncommonX Asset Discovery and Management is Agentless asset discovery and management platform for network visibility developed by UncommonX. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Network Mapping, Network Visibility.
ALTERNATIVES
Free tool for network asset discovery, topology mapping, and risk visualization
Asset visibility & risk mgmt platform for healthcare medical & IT devices
Asset discovery and visibility platform for hybrid and multi-cloud networks
Automates asset discovery & analysis across hybrid/multi-cloud environments
Passive asset discovery & dependency mapping platform for cyber resilience.
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