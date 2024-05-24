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UncommonX Asset Discovery and Management

by UncommonX

Agentless asset discovery and management platform for network visibility

Attack Surface Commercial
On-Premises|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Network MappingNetwork Visibility
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UncommonX Asset Discovery and Management Description

UncommonX Asset Discovery and Management is a platform that provides agentless discovery and management of IT assets across network environments. The platform deploys a virtual appliance called Revolver that identifies devices and connections without requiring software or sensors on endpoint devices. The system discovers and catalogs servers, workstations, firewalls, switches, cloud services, and SaaS applications. It collects information about IP addresses, manufacturers, operating systems, patch levels, installed software versions, and network connections. The platform integrates with public clouds and existing security technologies through passive integrations for syslog and NetFlow, and active integrations via APIs. UncommonX provides network mapping capabilities and correlates service pack and service level information against the National Vulnerability Database. The platform analyzes network traffic patterns and device behaviors to support asset inventory management, patch prioritization, and vulnerability assessment. The system includes risk rating functionality based on NIST factors and generates alerts and reports on network elements. It identifies IoT/OT devices and provides visibility into cloud services and applications. The platform supports integration with vulnerability management systems and security risk scoring tools to provide asset data for security operations teams.

UncommonX Asset Discovery and Management FAQ

Common questions about UncommonX Asset Discovery and Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

UncommonX Asset Discovery and Management is Agentless asset discovery and management platform for network visibility developed by UncommonX. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Network Mapping, Network Visibility.

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