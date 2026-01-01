Balbix Comprehensive SBOM Logo

Balbix Comprehensive SBOM

Discovers and identifies vulnerable open-source and third-party libraries

Attack Surface
Commercial
Balbix Comprehensive SBOM Description

Balbix Comprehensive SBOM provides real-time discovery and identification of all software components across virtual and physical machines, including open-source and third-party libraries. The platform creates a comprehensive Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) for an organization's entire environment. The solution uses AI to detect vulnerable software libraries without requiring lengthy scanning processes. It combines SBOM data with CVE information, service details (ports, services), asset exposure, and business impact to assess and prioritize vulnerabilities based on risk. The platform maps open-source vulnerabilities to specific assets and their owners, enabling rapid remediation of critical vulnerabilities like Log4j and Spring4Shell. It can automatically create tickets with the required context for vulnerability remediation. Security teams can export SBOM inventory to configuration management database (CMDB) tools. The platform provides visibility into software components and their associated vulnerabilities, threats, controls, and business contexts to support compliance reporting. The solution addresses complex vulnerability scenarios by identifying, prioritizing, and facilitating remediation of assets containing vulnerable software components across the organization's infrastructure.

