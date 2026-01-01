Balbix Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management
Balbix Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management
Balbix Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management Description
Balbix Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management is a platform that provides visibility into cyber assets and attack surfaces across an organization. The platform uses AI and machine learning to consolidate, normalize, and deduplicate data gathered from IT, security, business, and custom tools via APIs. The system automatically tags assets with business context to assess criticality, which supports materiality determination, vulnerability prioritization, and risk quantification. It consolidates vulnerabilities including CVEs and misconfigurations alongside security controls from EDR and vulnerability management tools to identify security and tool gaps. The platform generates reports that can be segmented by business units, sites, owners, and other dimensions for IT and compliance reporting on infrastructure assets, software assets, vulnerabilities, and security controls. It provides automated updates to Configuration Management Databases such as ServiceNow by identifying assets and attributes missed by standard CMDB reconciliation processes. The system generates audit and compliance reports covering vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and End-of-Life software. It consolidates information about assets, applications, vulnerabilities, controls, and threats to support risk prioritization and reduction efforts.
